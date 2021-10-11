Hendrix played Berry to a scoreless draw after two overtimes in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action. The Warriors, who celebrated Senior Day with Sunday being their final home game of the regular season, are unbeaten (1-0-1) in their last two games at Warrior Soccer Field against the Vikings.
Hendrix (2-6-2, 1-2-1 SAA) has earned at least one point in two of its last three home games.
The Vikings' Nathan Carlson threatened to break the tie in the 94th minute on a penalty kick, but his shot hit off the crossbar.
Jake Nelson ended with three shots, all on frame, for the Warriors. Roberts, Eli Brizendine and Will Kelton each had two shots.
Manu Murga made the start between the pipes for the Orange and Black and recorded three saves before giving way at halftime to James Leone (2-5-1), who registered four saves in 65 minutes.
Carlson and Tracy Moon each had three shots. All of Moon's were on goal.
Jose Palacios (6-3-2) made six saves in 110 minutes in net for Berry (7-3-2, 1-1-2 SAA).
Each team totaled 14 shots.
Prior to the match, Brizendine, Patrick Dellinger, Jackson Goodwin and Cole Bolen were honored as part of Senior Day festivities.
Hendrix begins a three-game road trip in league play, starting Friday at Sewanee. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Berry snapped Hendrix's five-game win streak following a 2-0 Southern Athletic Association win on Senior Day at Warrior Soccer Field. The Warriors, who were riding their longest win streak since 2018, dropped to 4-2 at home this season.
Sunday marked just the third time in 11 games this season Hendrix (7-3-1, 3-1 SAA) allowed two goals.
Karsen Brantley (four) scored in the 13th minute with an assist by Maeve McDougal. Lyndsey Francingues (two) added an insurance goal in the 20th minute with help from Maggie Packard.
Brantley ended with four shots, including three on frame.
Berry (7-5, 2-2 SAA) totaled 26 shots, with nine on target.
Maggie Jones (7-5) made three stops in net in 90 minutes for the Vikings.
Sydney Wagner tallied a season-high six shots for Hendrix, which remains one game behind No. 15 Centre and Rhodes for first place in the conference standings. Wagner, Skylar Baker and Camy McKenzie each had a shot on goal.
Anna Claire Lewis (5-2-1) tied a career-high with seven saves in 90 minutes between the pipes for the Warriors.
Prior to the match, Baker, Lewis, Mary Helen VanHoy and Katy Abramowitz were honored as part of Senior Day festivities.
Hendrix begins a three-game road trip in league play, starting Friday at Sewanee. Kickoff is set for 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Sewanee upset Hendrix in four sets Sunday in Southern Athletic Association action inside Juhan Gymnasium. The Tigers won by scores of 26-24, 26-24, 24-26 and 25-12, snapping the Warriors' three-match overall win streak and six-match road win streak in the series.
Ellie Pedersen totaled 14 kills and a 0.414 hitting percentage for Sewanee (6-8, 2-6 SAA).
Jessie Atkinson posted a double-double with 11 digs and 21 assists. Lilly Reilly and Adele Cassidy each had 17 digs. Lexi Williams contributed 14 assists. Reilly had four of her team's 10 service aces.
Sadie Walker tallied 16 kills for Hendrix (9-8, 6-4 SAA), her fourth-straight match in double figures. Avery Stephens pumped in a season-high 13 kills. Camryn Presley had a match-high 23 digs, while Sam Friedl and Peyton Nance added 12 and 10, respectively. Claire Smith dished out a match-high 28 assists and Kyler Greenlee 11.
Presley also had three service aces.
Grace House broke the Hendrix record for block assists with nine. Walker and Presley each had five, Stephens four and Catalina Williams three. The Warriors totaled 28 block assists, setting a new program record.
Hendrix returns to Grove Gymnasium for two league matches on consecutive days starting Friday when the Warriors host No. 15 Berry at 6:30 p.m.
