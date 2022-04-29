MURFREESBORO, Tennessee — No. 8 seed Hendrix fell to top seed and No. 33 ranked nationally Sewanee, 5-0, in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament quarterfinals Friday at Adams Tennis Complex.
In No. 1 doubles, Noah Holsclaw and Liam Baer of Sewanee (11-11) defeated Agustin Kalinowski and Eric Meyne of Hendrix (5-14), 8-3.
In No. 2 doubles, Gil Weston and Ryan Wax won against Brayden Bolch and Connor Brooks, 8-0.
In No. 3 doubles, Ryan Stafford and Jax Harbour defeated Elijah Pierce and Dylan Hurst, 8-1.
In No. 2 singles, Weston defeated Meyne, 6-1 and 6-0. In No. 6 singles, Stafford swept Hurst, 6-0 and 6-0.
Singles matches involving Kalinowski, Pierce, Bolch and Morgan Oglesbee went unfinished.
The Warriors tied for their most wins since 2016.
