Hendrix men’s lacrosse lost to UMass Boston, 17-11, on Thursday at Varsity Field on the campus of Southwestern, snapping the Orange and Black's two-game win streak.
Gavin Admirand, Michael Claflin and Greg Wolff each scored four goals for the Beacons. Jack Dobrzynski picked up nine ground balls.
Trevor Koppy (6-0) played the first three quarters in net for UMass Boston (6-0) and made 15 saves. Christian Meinhold recorded four saves in 11:44. Otto Kirleis made two stops in 3:16.
Maximus LaMendola ended with four goals for the Warriors, while Spencer Dorfneilsen added three.
LaMendola had 10 shots, including eight on target. Dorfneilsen and Patrick Richard each had eight shots.
LaMendola and Patrick Dellinger each picked up five ground balls. Hunter Holden caused four turnovers.
Ian Domeika (3-3) went the distance between the pipes for Hendrix (3-3) and tied a program record with 22 saves.
The Warriors were 26 of 34 on clears.
The Warriors face the Southwestern Pirates on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hendrix lost to Wooster (Ohio), 20-1, on Thursday at Warrior Lacrosse Field.
Syd Schuster, Kenzie Morris and Kenzie Smith each tallied a hat trick for the Fighting Scots. Britta Treu had three assists.
C.C. Dent (6-0) played the first half between the pipes for Wooster (6-0) and made one save. Maeve Burke spent the final 30 minutes in net and had two saves.
Lilah Biggers scored a goal for the Warriors. She ended with four shots, including three on goal. Lillian Sonner had two shots, with one on frame. Bri McDonough picked up four ground balls, while Biggers grabbed three. Chandler Dunn caused two turnovers. Biggers had three draw controls and Brenna Kuenzi two.
In her first collegiate game playing goalkeeper for Hendrix (0-5), Cassidy Salyer (0-1) went the distance and recorded 10 saves.
The Warriors resume Southern Athletic Association action Saturday at home against Centre, starting at noon.
