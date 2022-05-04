Hendrix midfielder Maximus LaMendola has been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association first team for a second-straight season, the league office announced Tuesday.
Attackman Alec Davis and defenseman Hunter Holden were voted to the second team, while defenseman Marshall Gregg was an honorable mention selection. Davis, Holden and Gregg earn their first postseason accolades from the conference.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches.
LaMendola, a sophomore from Dallas, broke Hendrix's single-season records for assists (28) and assists per game (2.00) and ranked third in the SAA in the latter. In the Warriors' single-season record book, he was tied for fifth in points (52), tied for sixth in points per game (3.71), seventh in faceoff win-loss percentage (.622), ninth in shot attempts (96) and tied for ninth in shots on goal (63) and shots on goal per game (4.50).
LaMendola appeared in all 14 games, with 13 starts, and totaled 24 goals, 47 ground balls and 11 caused turnovers. He scored at least three goals in five games and recorded at least three assists in five.
On Sunday, LaMendola was named to the SAA All-Tournament Team.
Davis, a senior from Dallas, set a program record with six man-up goals, and his 34 goals ranked eighth.
Davis started all 14 games and totaled nine assists, 43 points, 92 shots, 60 shots on goal, 14 ground balls and seven caused turnovers.
LaMendola and Davis spearheaded an offense that ranked second in the SAA in scoring (12.15), assists (82), assists per game (6.31) and points per game (18.46).
Hendrix set program records in shots per game (44.14), shots on goal per game (28.00), man-up goals (12) and man-down goals (4).
Holden, a freshman from Southlake, Texas, ranked second in the league and 76th nationally in caused turnovers per game (2.08).
In the Warriors' single-season record book, Holden was third in caused turnovers per game and tied for fifth in caused turnovers (29).
Holden started all 14 games and totaled 46 ground balls.
Women’s Lacrosse
Hendrix attackman Brenna Kuenzi and defenseman Bri McDonough have been voted All-Southern Athletic Association honorable mention selections, the league office announced Tuesday.
McDonough earns her second-straight postseason accolade from the conference, while Kuenzi garners her first.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches.
Kuenzi, a junior from Castle Rock, Colorado, ranked fifth in the league in draw controls per game (4.67).
Kuenzi started all 12 games and totaled 11 goals, five assists, 23 shots, 19 shots on goal, 18 ground balls and 56 draw controls.
McDonough earns an honorable mention nod after being named to the second team in 2021. The senior from New Fairfield, Connecticut, started all 12 games and picked up 24 ground balls and caused 11 turnovers.
