CLARKSVILLE — Hendrix men’s swim defeated Ozarks, 158-68, on Tuesday. The Warriors defeated the Eagles for the third time in as many dual meets this season.
For Hendrix, Spencer Quon won the 100- and 200-yard freestyle races in 49.69 seconds and 1:51.16, respectively.
Andrew Huss took first in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.63 seconds. Paxton Higgerson claimed the top spot in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke in 2:02.04 and 1:02.12, respectively.
Oli Steven-Assheuer won the 1- and 3-meter diving competitions with 157.85 and 226.40 points, respectively. Zane Shaner won the 100-yard butterfly in 53.88 seconds. Heston Coon took first in the 100-yard backstroke in 57.45 seconds.
The Warriors' 200-yard medley relay team of Coon, Higgerson, Shaner and Matt Karlovitch took first place in 1:42.54.
The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Huss, Quon, Diogo Sa and Dominic Stevens was first with a time of 1:31.95.
Hendrix takes part in the Principia Sprint Invitational at 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
Women’s Swim
Hendrix defeated Ozarks, 120-109, on Tuesday. The Warriors defeated the Eagles for the third time in as many dual meets this season.
Sarah Linneman won the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle for Hendrix in 26.80 and 57.56 seconds, respectively.
Allie Rogers claimed first place in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:19.32, 100-yard butterfly in 1:01.98 and 100-yard backstroke in 1:02.76.
Emma Sampson-Green took the top spot in the 100-yard breaststroke in 1:16.94. Kirsten Nicholas won the 1-meter diving with 198.65 points.
Hendrix takes part in the Principia Sprint Invitational at 6 p.m. Jan. 21.
