After not getting to open the season last Saturday at Austin College, the Hendrix College Warriors open the 2021 season at home against Wisconsin-River Falls.
The game was a late add, posting to the schedule on Aug. 19, which allowed the Warriors to have a 10-game schedule.
With the loss of the Austin game due to COVID issues in the Austin program, the game last week was declared a no contest, and Hendrix subsequently added a Sept. 25 game against Sewanee to take its place.
But, digging into the history a bit of Wisconsin-River Falls, the Division III Falcons play in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
WRF is a founding member of the conference that features schools under the University of Wisconsin umbrella.
The school has fielded a football team since 1895, and has seen 17 conference titles and two NCAA playoff appearances since 1970.
However, the school hasn’t posted a winning record since 2000 when it went 6-4.
The Falcons didn’t play a fall 2020 or spring 2021 football schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
WRF has played just one game since Nov. 16, 2019, which was a 45-7 win over Division III opponent Elmhurst University.
The Falcons held Elmhurst to 151 yards of total offense and forced 12 punts, while posting 502 yards of total offense in a dominating win.
Senior quarterback Kole Hinrichsen completed 22 of 40 passes on the day for 263 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
The team rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns.
Junior wide receiver Andy Groebner produced more than any receiver last Saturday as he hauled in five passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns.
WRF used a dual running back system with senior Luke Fugate rushing 11 times for 92 yards and a touchdown, while senior Anthony Silva ran 12 times for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Three other backs received carries, but saw significantly fewer than Fugate and Silva.
Hinrichsen used his feet as well, rushing 10 times, but three sacks negated 24 yards, finishing with five rushing yards on the day.
Sophomore kicker Cade Henry logged the only field goal in the game — a 27-yarder in the first quarter.
In the preseason, the Falcons were voted to finish last in the WIAC among eight teams.
Meanwhile, Hendrix was picked third in the Southern Athletic Association coaches’ poll behind Trinity and Berry.
The Warriors received one first-place vote in the preseason.
Fourteen starters return for Hendrix, as will 60 letter winners from the spring squad that went 3-1 in a truncated spring season.
The lone loss came to Berry in the SAA championship game March 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Saturday’s game will be played at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium and will kick off at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.