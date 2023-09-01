As the weather starts to cool off and the leaves begin to turn orange, the Warrior faithful prepare once again to pack Young-Wise Memorial Stadium for the 11th itineration of Hendrix Football since its return in 2013. As the program passes the decade mark, Warrior students, alumni and loyal fans get ready for the 2023 season opener between Hendrix and Washington University in St. Louis (WashU), a rematch of last year's meeting in St. Louis.
WashU,a former affiliate member of the Southern Athletic Association (SAA), will return to Conway?for the first time since 2015, when a Spencer Smith blocked field goal in the last minute of regulation sealed a 51-48 win for the Warriors and helped clinch a share of the program's first SAA title. WashU holds the all-time record over Hendrix, two games to one. Their most recent meeting ended in a 52-7 victory for the Bears.
WashU will be an early test for the Warriors, with the Bears receiving votes in the D3football.com preseason Top 25 Coaches' poll. The Bears are coming off an 8-3 conference record in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW). Quarterback Matt Walsh has proved to be a force on their roster, coming off consecutive 2,000+ passing yard seasons in 2021 and 2022, earning Second Team All-CCIW honors in 2022. Wideout Collin Goldberg is another returning weapon for the Bears after a breakout 2022 season which earned him First Team All-CCIW honors, as he led the team in receptions with 50 and worked as a return specialist.
The Warriors are not without weapons of their own, with an offense highlighted by what is sure to be a strong rushing attack, consisting of Junior Jaxon Cobern and Sophomore Auvic White. Both are coming off strong 2022 seasons and with two seniors, Cameron Deal and James Medin complementing new additions to the offensive line, the Warrior backfield is set up for a strong 2023 season.
Sophomore Jacob Buniff will make his first start at quarterback on Saturday. He played in five games in 2022, where he was the backup QB as a true freshman. Buniff hails from Carrolton, Texas where he was a force at Hebron High School. He holds several school records including single game completions, total yards and passing yards records. With three returning pass catchers in wideouts Christian Gadison, Jax Johnson and Kanyn Utley, Buniff will not be without strong downfield targets.
On the other side of the ball, the Warrior defense is highlighted by eight returning starters including fifth-year senior Ethan Armour at Defensive End and four senior linebackers, who will to create a strong pass rush for the Warriors. Zach Schultz will debut as Defensive Coordinator for Hendrix, coming off a 2022 season as a Special Teams and Defensive backs coach for Sewanee. On special teams, junior Slate Stanton will handle placekicking duties while freshman Joshua Gil punts.
Head Coach Buck Buchanan will lead the squad as he enters his 11th season as the Head Warrior. Russ Phillips will call the shots in his fifth season as the offensive coordinator, while Keith Taylor will debut as Offensive Line coach, having coached the tight ends in his previous two seasons.
Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. today at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium. The game will be broadcast on the Warrior Sports Network.
