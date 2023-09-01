As the weather starts to cool off and the leaves begin to turn orange, the Warrior faithful prepare once again to pack Young-Wise Memorial Stadium for the 11th itineration of Hendrix Football since its return in 2013. As the program passes the decade mark, Warrior students, alumni and loyal fans get ready for the 2023 season opener between Hendrix and Washington University in St. Louis (WashU), a rematch of last year's meeting in St. Louis.

WashU,a former affiliate member of the Southern Athletic Association (SAA), will return to Conway?for the first time since 2015, when a Spencer Smith blocked field goal in the last minute of regulation sealed a 51-48 win for the Warriors and helped clinch a share of the program's first SAA title. WashU holds the all-time record over Hendrix, two games to one. Their most recent meeting ended in a 52-7 victory for the Bears.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.