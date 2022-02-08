ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix has been picked to finish sixth in the inaugural Southern Athletic Association preseason coaches' poll, the league office announced Friday.
The Warriors earned 13 points in the voting.
Defending SAA champion Centre garnered four first-place votes and 46 points to secure the top spot in the poll.
Rhodes was picked second after getting two first-place votes and 43 points. Birmingham-Southern came in third with 33 points, Berry fourth with one first-place vote and 30 points and Sewanee fifth with 23 points.
Oglethorpe was selected seventh after getting eight points.
The league's head coaches voted on the poll, each predicting the season's eventual order of finish 1-7.
A first-place vote garnered a team seven points, a second-place vote netted it six, a third-place vote five, and so forth.
Hendrix opens its regular season Feb. 12 against Carthage at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium starting at noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.