ATLANTA, Georgia — Hendrix junior forward Madi Pierce has been named Southern Athletic Association Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
The Bald Knob, native earns the award for the first time in her career and becomes the second Warrior to garner the mention after sophomore guard Kennedi Burns earned the honor Nov. 29.
In two wins inside Grove Gymnasium over Mississippi University for Women on Dec. 16 and 17, Pierce averaged 26 points and eight rebounds.
She shot 55.9 percent (19 of 34) overall, 53.8 percent (7 of 13) from 3-point range and 77.8 percent (7 of 9) from the free-throw line to go along with five steals and two blocks.
Pierce scored a career-hight 28 points in the first game Dec. 16.
She tallied career-highs in made baskets (10) and steals (three) while tying a career-high in made 3-pointers (four).
It was Pierce's fourth double-double of the season and seventh of her career.
This season, Pierce leads the SAA in field goal attempts (166) and rebounds (100) and ranks second in double-doubles (four), field goals made (61), points (174), rebounds per game (9.1) and offensive rebounds per game (3.5), third in points per game (15.8) and minutes played (326:05), fourth in 3-point field goals made (21) and 3-point field goals per game (1.91), fifth in 3-point field goal attempts (60) and 10th in free throws made (31).
Nationally she ranks 31st in field goal attempts, 52nd in points, 56th in double-doubles, 57th in rebounds, 68th in field goals made and 94th in 3-point field goals made.
Hendrix has won four-straight home games, and at 4-1 is off to its best start inside Grove Gymnasium since the 2017-18 campaign.
The Warriors resume action at Ozarks for the second matchup between the squads this season. Tip-off on Jan. 1 is set for 1 p.m.
