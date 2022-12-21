The Hendrix Warriors struggled in the second and third quarters in a 64-57 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
Hendrix led 14-11 after one quarter but only scored 22 points combined in the second and third quarters as Dallas scored 36 points.
Hendrix came alive in the fourth quarter but could not get back into the game completely, outscoring the Crusaders 22-17 in the final 10 minutes.
Madi Pierce led Hendrix with 18 points. Blysse Harmon had 14. Scoring seven each were Bella Cates, Simone Shields and Shelby Heil. Maddie Pardeck and Chloe Grimm had two points each.
Harmon led Hendrix with seven steals. Pardeck had 12 rebounds. Heil grabbled 10.
Hendrix struggled shooting the ball. The Warriors were 5 of 13 from three-point range and 26 of 73 overall. The Warriors made only 10 of 24 free throw attempts in the loss.
Hendrix fell to 0-10 on the season with an 89-60 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.
Dallas led 46-32 at halftime then outscored the Warriors 43-28 in the second half.
Colton McMullin led Hendrix with 12 points. Caleb Squires had eight. Daniel Cobb scored seven. Scoring six each were Colten Berry and Jaden Torres. Scoring four each were Tyler Deithloff, Drew Mayo and Luke Patton. Scoring three each were Jack Savario and Colin Wade. Grayson Ryan scored two. Jason Gibson added a free throw.
