x

Hendrix's Madi Pierce, pictured during a game against Central Arkansas last month, scored 18 points in a loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

 Mark Buffalo/Log Cabin Democrat

The Hendrix Warriors struggled in the second and third quarters in a 64-57 loss to Dallas on Tuesday.

Hendrix led 14-11 after one quarter but only scored 22 points combined in the second and third quarters as Dallas scored 36 points.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.