TUCSON, Arizona — Hendrix enters the 2021 campaign ranked No. 25 by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper, the publication announced Tuesday.
The Warriors earned 219 points in the preseason poll.
Hendrix is among five Southern Athletic Association (SAA) programs in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper rankings.
Birmingham-Southern (Alabama) was selected as the nation's No. 8 team, while Rhodes (Tennessee), Berry (Georgia) and Centre (Kentucky) received votes.
The still-defending SAA Co-Champion returns 24 letterwinners and six of nine positional starters from a 2020 season that was cut short due to COVID-19.
Hendrix returns its entire weekend starting rotation in Jack Hodgins, Andrei Stoyanow and Kyle Wellman.
In 2019, Sean McSheffery's first season at the helm, the Warriors earned the top seed in the SAA Tournament.
Stoyanow was named the league's Newcomer of the Year, and McSheffery was voted Coach of the Year.
A pair of first team All-SAA performers — Hodgins and Juan Pablo Leon — return in 2021.
Hendrix opens its season Feb. 27 with a doubleheader at Rhodes as part of a three-game series.
The Warriors are scheduled to play only SAA opponents pending a vote by the league's Council of Presidents on Jan. 7 regarding non-conference games.
