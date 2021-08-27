Coming up one point shy of the Southern Athletic Association title against Berry in the spring is still with the Hendrix College Warriors.
Playing a truncated season from Feb. 6 to March 13 because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 fall schedule, the Warriors worked their way to SAA title game.
Unfortunately for Hendrix, a game-tying point after attempt was missed, and then a drive that stalled out allowed Berry to take the SAA title.
Now, the Warriors turn their attention to a full schedule this fall, but the program remembers how last season ended all too well.
“We’re still reeling from last year,” head coach Justin “Buck” Buchanan said. “Last year is a relative term because it hasn’t been a whole year. Being a point short is still in everyone’s craw.”
Buchanan said the team has a lot of talent coming back, including a large senior class.
“We have 22 seniors in our senior class this year,” he said. “That’s a big group. Those guys don’t want to be a play short. That’s what is kind of driving those guys now. We also lost a lot of good players from last year. In the big picture, I think everyone is excited to get back out there and get after it.”
Buchanan said his team has two areas of strength ahead of this fall season: the offensive line and secondary.
“We kind of flipped the script this year,” he said. “Our offensive line is the strength of our football team right now. We have four seniors up there and one sophomore. All five of them are returning starters. Most of those guys have been three-year starters. In [Matthew] Altrock’s case, a four-year starter. Even the second unit there is doing a great job in camp. We have to get those guys gelling and we feel like we have a great offensive line coach added to the mix with coach [Richard] Hutchings. Those guys are working well.
“The other strength of our team is our secondary. Those guys played really well last year. We just need to keep those guys healthy and get to game one with those guys. Most of those guys have been two- and three-year starters. In [Jacob] Bremmon’s case, a four-year starter. [Matthew] Scirto and Bremmon are both four-year starters. Strengths are offensive line and secondary.”
In contrast to the offensive line, the defensive line is the area in need of growth, Buchanan said.
“A year ago, our strength was the defensive line because we had six seniors up there,” he said. “We graduated those guys, so one of our biggest question marks is our defensive line. Who is going to step up there? Three of our four starters were all-conference. One was an all-American and another was an all-region player. Over time, that’s kind of the expectation we have. It’s a challenge to rise up to expectation level, but not playing outside your realm to be that, but to be the best we can be. We have guys up there that have played, but they weren’t our starters.”
Leading the Warriors offensively is former Conway Christian quarterback Jacob Wood.
Wood started two games last year due to injury to then quarterback Miles Thompson.
Buchanan said Wood getting to start helped his development.
“It’s unfortunate for Miles to go out being injured in the last game, but I thought Jacob did a good job of coming in and establishing himself in the first and last game,” he said. “It gave an identity to him. That’s one of the biggest things we got out of that, even though it was unfortunate for Miles. Jacob proved himself and the guys are going to follow him into battle.”
The Warriors will once again have a 10-game schedule this fall, which starts Sept. 4 at Austin in Sherman, Texas.
The following week, Hendrix hosts Wisconsin-River Falls before traveling to Prosper, Texas, to take on Howard Payne at Children’s Health Stadium.
Hendrix returns home Sept. 25 to take on RPA College in a junior varsity game, before heading to Danville, Kentucky, to play Centre to kick off SAA competition.
On Oct. 9, the Warriors host Birmingham-Southern, before traveling to Rhodes the following Saturday.
Hendrix hosts Berry on Oct. 23 before playing Trinity in San Antonio, Texas, on Oct. 30.
The Warriors play Millsaps at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock on Nov. 6 before closing out the regular season on Nov. 13 at Sewanee.
