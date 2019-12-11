Hendrix's Dwyer tabbed to CoSIDA All-America Second Team

Following her on-the-court success and academic achievement for the 2019 season, Lauren Dwyer has been named to the 2019 CoSIDA All-America Second Team. Dwyer is just one of 21 NCAA Division III volleyball players to earn such an honor this year and is the only student-athlete in the Southern Athletic Association to earn such an award.
Dwyer, a senior from Leawood, Kansas, capped off an unbelievable four-year career for the Warriors.
In 2019 alone, the senior accounted for 367 digs on defense while holding a reception percentage of .948.
In addition, Dwyer recorded a team-high 314.0 points, a team-best 267 kills on 839 total attacks and added 22 assists and 24 service aces.
Dwyer helped lead the Warriors to a 19-7 mark on the 2019 season and earned All-SAA First Team honors for the third straight year.
Dwyer also was named as an American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Region Honorable Mention a month ago.
Dwyer is the first player apart of the Hendrix volleyball program to earn such an honor since 2016 when Sara Dyslin was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team following her incredible academic achievement.
In addition to Dwyer's athletic success, she sustained a cumulative GPA of 4.00 while pursuing a degree in health science.
:Kristen Nicholas tabbed SAA Women’s Diver of the Week
The Southern Athletic Association office has announced that Kirsten Nicholas has been named the SAA Women's Diver of the Week after the announcement came Tuesday afternoon.
Nicholas, a native of Haysville, Kansas, helped Hendrix win the fourth annual Hendrix Invite which was hosted in Conway over the weekend on Dec. 6 and 7.
The junior won the 1-meter dive with a score of 140.03.
:SAA releases 2019 fall all-sportsmanship teams Wednesday
The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) announced the fall 2019 all-sportsmanship teams Wednesday and six Warriors saw their way to obtaining the award.
The student-athletes chosen for this award were selected by their teammates and/or coaches in regards to their representation of their program/school.
Recipients include: men’s cross country - Ian Campbell, women’s cross country - Liesl Krone, football - Sandy Burks, men’s soccer - Patrick Dellinger, women’s soccer - Hagan Griffith and volleyball - Caroline Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.