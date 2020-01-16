After a stellar freshman campaign, Hendrix sophomore Jack Hodgins has been named a 2020 D3baseball.com Preseason All-American Honorable Mention.
The right-handed pitcher carved a 5-1 record on the mound a year ago, while leading Hendrix to its first Southern Athletic Association championship in program history.
The Simi Valley, California, product tossed 81.2 innings of work in 12 starts, while helping lead Hendrix to a 30-14 mark in coach Sean McSheffery's first year as the head man.
Hendrix and Birmingham-Southern finished as the 2019 SAA Regular Season Co-Champions.
In addition, Hodgins struck out 67 batters and limited opponents to hitting .252 at the plate.
In addition to his 2020 D3baseball.com Preseason All-American accolade, Hodgins earned SAA Pitcher of the Week (April 4) once, D3baseball.com All-South First Team, D3baseball.com All-South Rookie of the Year, Rawlings All-South First Team and All-SAA First Team last year.
Hodgins is the lone player out of the SAA to earn such an honor.
Hodgins and the rest of the Warriors open the 2020 season Feb. 7 against Texas Lutheran from Grand Prairie, Texas, in the 2020 Rusty Greer and Jackie Moore Collegiate Classic.
