After recording a magnificent performance last weekend in the Hendrix Alumni Open, Tyler Rodriguez has been named the Southern Athletic Association Men's Field Athlete of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.
Rodriguez, a freshman who hails from Bonham, Texas, won the Hendrix Alumni Open in the long jump and the triple jump.
The freshman carded a 7.07-meters in the long jump, which leads the nation by 12-centimeter.
Rodriguez also recorded a 13.74m mark in the triple jump, which ranks third in the nation and first in the SAA.
Rodriguez and the rest of the Warriors compete in the UCA Spring Opener on Saturday across town at UCA.
