The Southern Athletic Association office announced Monday afternoon that Seth Stanley has been named the SAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week.
Stanley, a native of Rogers, averaged 26 points on the week, while leading Hendrix to two huge wins at home over Oglethorpe and Berry.
On Friday against the Stormy Petrels, the sophomore forward scored 18 points and snatched four rebounds in the Warriors' 75-71 win.
On Sunday, Stanley recorded a career-best 34 points in a 78-73 overtime thriller inside Grove Gymnasium.
Stanley shot an even 50% of his shots on the week (16 of 32), while also recording nine rebounds.
Additionally, the forward is now leading the SAA in scoring with 21.9 points per contest and also ranks first in made free throws with 140.
This is the third SAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week honor for Stanley this season and is his fourth career accolade of this kind.
Stanley and the rest of the Warriors look to clinch a home postseason game when Hendrix battles BSC at 8 p.m. Friday from Birmingham, Alabama.
Hodges earns AMC Player of the Week honors
Central Baptist College outfielder Will Hodges was named American Midwest Conference baseball player of the week, the AMC office announced Monday.
Hodges had a huge weekend, helping the Mustangs sweep Benedictine in their first series of the season.
Hodges went 6 for 11 over the weekend with three runs scored, a pair of doubles, a grand slam and nine RBI.
He went 3 for 5 in the opener with two doubles and four RBI, including the walk-off winner in game one.
He followed that with a 3 for 6 performance on Saturday with the grand slam and five RBI as the Mustangs outscored BC 33-11 in the season-opening sweep.
