After leading Hendrix to a pair of impressive conference wins this past week, Seth Stanley has been named the Southern Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season.
Stanley, a native of Rogers, scored a game-high 31 points which included shooting 11 for 11 from the charity stripe Friday in Hendrix's 93-81 win over Birmingham-Southern.
It was a win that snapped a five-game losing streak against the Panthers.
In addition, the sophomore forward carded a career-high eight assists and three rebounds in 37 minutes of work in the first home game of 2020.
Two days later, the sophomore led Hendrix to a pivotal 73-66 win in a first-place battle over rival Millsaps.
Stanley finished with a game-high 25 points on 6 of 15 shooting from the floor and 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.
In addition, Stanley shot 10 of 16 from the free-throw line, collected six rebounds, registered two steals and two assists, while leading Hendrix to a 4-1 mark in SAA play on the season.
Stanley and the rest of the Warriors travel at 7 p.m. Friday to Danville, Kentucky, to take on Centre in a battle of the first-place teams in the SAA.
:Okolue named AMC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week
Central Baptist College men's basketball player Simon Okolue was named the American Midwest Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
This is the first time that Okolue has been recognized as player of the week and it's the second time a Mustang has been recognized this season (Darius Williams, Nov. 4).
Okolue averaged 18 points and 15 rebounds per game this week to help the No. 18 CBC improve to 11-3 on the season in wins over Williams Baptist and Park.
He posted his fifth double-double of the season with a 20-point, 14-rebound effort in the 84-78 win over WBU last Tuesday and followed that up with a 16-point, 16-rebound effort in an 81-55 over Park last Thursday.
Additionally, Okolue shot 71% from the field, blocked three shots and had two assists and a steal.
Okolue and the Mustangs return to the court Thursday in Columbia, Missouri, in an AMC contest against Columbia College.
