After recording one of the most incredible seasons in men's basketball history, Seth Stanley has been named to the second team of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and also the D3hoops.com All-South Region Second Team as it was announced Tuesday afternoon.
The sophomore from Rogers led the Southern Athletic Association in scoring with 23.5 points per contest, while also recording 4.5 rebounds per game.
Stanley shot 43.4% from the floor and 36.8% from deep.
He broke the SAA single-game scoring record after dropping 61 points in 34 minutes of action Feb. 15 at Rhodes.
Stanley scored at least 20 points in 17 different games on the 2019-20 campaign.
In addition to these two awards, Stanley earned the SAA Men's Basketball Player of the Week award four times, while also earning D3hoops.com Team of the Week once.
Stanley was also recognized as a CoSIDA All-District First-Team and All-SAA First-Team selection.
Since Nov. 25, the sophomore forward has earned nine total awards.
Stanley was one of two players in the SAA to earn the NABC All-District recognition and one of three players to earn the D3hoops.com All-South Region honor.
Stanley helped lead the Warriors to a 16-11 mark on the 2019-20 season with nine conference games and hosted its first-ever SAA Tournament game.
