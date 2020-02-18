In addition to being tabbed the Southern Athletic Association Men's Basketball Player of the Week, Seth Stanley has been named to the D3hoops.com Team of the Week following his incredible performance Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.
The sophomore forward set a new school-record by scoring 61 points on 18 of 27 from the floor in Hendrix's 106-82 rout of rival Rhodes.
Stanley also set the SAA's single-game scoring record, while also besting the program's single-game records of 3-pointers made and 3-pointers attempted.
Stanley only needed 34 minutes of action to accomplish one of the most incredible performances in college basketball, on any level, this season.
The Rogers native scored 34 points in the first half and did not play the final six minutes of regulation.
At the time of his departure in the game, Stanley was outscoring Rhodes' entire team, 61-56.
Stanley and the Warriors will return home to Conway when the Warriors host its first-ever SAA Tournament contest.
Hendrix battles Birmingham-Southern at 3 p.m. Sunday inside the confines of Grove Gymnasium in the SAA Quarterfinals.
Specner Dorfneilsen picks up first SAA award of the year
After putting together a pair of incredible performances on the week and leading Hendrix to a perfect week, Spencer Dorfneilsen has been named Southern Athletic Association Men's Lacrosse Player of the Week, announced by the conference office Monday.
Dorfneilsen, a sophomore attack from Natick, Massachusetts, scored six goals and recorded four assists on the week, while leading Hendrix to a 6-5 win at Huntingdon and a 14-9 victory at LaGrange.
The sophomore started the week by scoring one goal and accounted for two assists in a huge one-goal victory Friday from Montgomery, Alabama, while also collecting one ground ball and only carding four shots.
Two days later, he registered five goals and two assists on just 12 shots and nine shots on goal, while also forcing one caused turnover in the huge win over the Panthers.
Dorfneilsen and the rest of the Warriors return to action Feb. 29 when Hendrix takes on the Dallas Crusaders from Irving, Texas.
