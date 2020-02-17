In the final regular season game of the 2019-20 season, sophomore forward Seth Stanley needed just 34 minutes to score a new program record 61 points Saturday as the Warriors cruised to a 106-82 rout of the Rhodes Lynx.
The 61 points is also a new single-game Southern Athletic Association record.
With the win, Hendrix finishes the regular season with an incredible 15-10 mark with a 9-5 mark in conference games while Rhodes falls to 5-20 and 2-12 in SAA games.
Hendrix shot 36 of 63 (57.1%) from the floor, 17 of 28 (60.7%) from downtown and 17 for 21 (81%) from the free-throw line in the 24-point win over Rhodes.
The 106 points scored Saturday is a new season-high.
The 36 field goals made Saturday is a new season-high.
The 17 3-point field goals made Saturday is also a new season-high.
Now that the regular season is complete, Hendrix will serve as the No. 2 seed in next week's 2020 SAA Men's Basketball Championships and will host Birmingham-Southern inside Grove Gymnasium next Sunday.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Hendrix women’s basketball falls to Rhodes in regular season final
Hendrix hit the road to Memphis, Tennessee, to take on Rhodes in the final game of the 2019-20 regular season Saturday.
Hendrix held the 8-5 advantage nearly midway through the first quarter but the Lynx outscored Hendrix 17-2 the rest of the period.
Rhodes ended up carding the 97-53 victory over the Warriors on Saturday.
With the loss, Hendrix falls to 2-22 on the season with an 0-14 mark in Southern Athletic Association play, while Rhodes improves to 15-9 with a 10-4 clip in conference games.
Kessie Jenkins and Caroline Wendt added 12 each on the day.
Hendrix shot 19 for 67 (28.4%) from the floor, 6 of 27 (22.2%) from deep and 9 for 13 (69.2%) at the free-throw line Saturday against the Lynx.
The 67 field goals attempted Saturday is a new season-high.
Now that the regular season is complete, Hendrix will battle the No. 1 seed Oglethorpe in the opening round of the 2020 SAA Women's Basketball Championships Saturday in Atlanta, Georgia.
Tip-off time is still yet to be determined.
Warriors baseball drops series finale to Millikin on Sunday
After sweeping Millikin in two games Saturday in the home opener, Hendrix battled the Big Blue one more final time Sunday afternoon.
D3baseball.com Preseason All-American Jack Hodgins took the mound for the first time this season in Conway.
The sophomore tossed six stellar innings, giving up just six hits and two earned runs while striking out eight players, but Millikin strung together seven hits on the day as the Big Blue defeated the Warriors, 4-0.
Ford Sherrington went 2 for 4 at the plate.
He was the lone Warrior to collect multiple hits at the plate.
Hendrix falls to 3-3 on the season.
Sunday was just the second time since March 26, 2017, that the Warriors have been shut out at Warrior Field.
The Warriors will go for the series sweep of the Big Blue in the final game of the three-game series Sunday at noon from Warrior Field.
Hendrix softball sweeps Crusaders; record 10-run inning in final game
Looking to continue its strong start to the year, Hendrix remained in Texas to take on the Dallas Crusaders two times Sunday afternoon from Irving, Texas.
In the first game, the Warriors scored the first five runs of the game.
Dallas scored four unanswered runs but the Warriors prevailed, 5-4.
In the final game of the day, Hendrix built a nice seven-run lead before exploding for 10 runs in the fifth inning as Hendrix mercy ruled the Crusaders, 17-0, in five frames.
With the two wins, Hendrix improves to 3-1 on the young season.
Kendall White picked up her first collegiate victory in game two, tossing a complete game, two-hit shutout against the Crusaders.
The Warriors come home to Conway to welcome Centenary on Thursday in its home opener from Warrior Field in a doubleheader at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Warriors track and field competes in Gorilla Classic
In its second meet of the 2020 season, men's and women's track and field hit the road to Pittsburg, Kansas, to take part in the Gorilla Classic — the final indoor event of the season.
On Friday, Thomas Baggett lowered his school record in the men's 60 meter dash and finished in 37th place after a 7.07 mark.
Saturday, Tyler Rodriguez tied the indoor triple jump record with a mark of 13.48 meters and finished in 21st place in the event.
Thomas Baggett, Cooper Elliott, Tyler Rodriguez and Connor Escajeda destroyed the men's 4x400-meter relay record after carding a 3:28.32, while the team of Kiersten Huitt, Thalia Fort, Romee Blokland, Bailey Brya did the same in the women's 4x400-meter relay after recording a 4:12.11 mark in the event.
The Warriors will host the Hendrix Alumni Open on March 6-7 from Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Hendrix men’s lacrosse picks up second win in three days
After defeating Huntingdon on Friday from Montgomery, Alabama, Hendrix looked for its second win in three days out east when the Warriors traveled to LaGrange, Georgia, to take on the LaGrange Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
Brandon Barnes and Spencer Dorfneilsen helped Hendrix accomplish that as the Warriors defeated the Panthers 14-9.
Dorfneilsen and Barnes combined for nine goals on the day, while Hendrix trailed for the majority of the game.
The Warriors improve to an even 2-2 on the season while LaGrange falls to 1-2.
Hendrix heads to Irving, Texas, to take on Dallas at noon Feb. 29.
Warriors women’s tennis pick up second win in as many days, men fall
After hosting John Brown on Friday, men's and women's tennis hosted University of the Ozarks on Saturday inside the Hatcher Tennis Center.
The men's team fell 9-0, while the women's team squeezed out a 6-3 win after winning a pair of decisive third-set tiebreakers as the women picked up their second win in as many days.
Shelby Worsham dropped the first set of her match at the No. 2 singles spot before winning the second set to force a tiebreaker in which she won, 10-4, while Sara Hoopchuk won her tiebreaker, 11-9, in singles action.
Micah Moore barely dropped the first set, 7-5, before dropping the second one, 6-3, at the No. 2 singles spot.
The women's squad improves to 2-3 on the season while the men fall to 0-5.
The Warriors head to St. Louis, Missouri, to take on St. Louis College of Pharmacy Friday.
Both teams are set to begin at 7 p.m.
Hendrix swimming and diving finish 2019-20 season with SAA Championships
Hendrix men's and women's swimming and diving took part in the fourth and final day of the 2020 Southern Athletic Association Championships on Saturday from Birmingham, Alabama.
The women's team recorded 249.5 points throughout the event, while the men's team totaled 365.
Both teams finished in sixth place following the four-day conference championship.
The Warriors recorded six top-10 finishes Saturday.
Most notably, Sam Melhorn finished fourth in the men's 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:08.82.
Paxton Higgerson recorded a time of 46.17 in the men's 100-yard freestyle and carved a fifth-place finish in the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.