The Hendrix College Warriors had a busy weekend with eight events Saturday and another four Sunday.
Hendrix’s football team picked up its fourth consecutive win over Austin College and second win in as many games this spring.
The Warriors fell behind early, trailing 10-7 after one before outscoring Austin 35-0 in the second in third quarters on their way to a 49-31 victory.
Hendrix mustered up 549 yards of total offense, while holding the Roos to 366 on the day.
Warriors quarterback MIles Thompson had an efficient day, completing 22 of 26 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns with one interception, while running back Kip VanHoose rushed for 94 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns.
Thompson also ran for 72 yards on 10 carries.
VanHoose, wide receiver Chris Childress and tight end Jones Casper all reeled in touchdown passes from both Thompson and quarterback Jacob Wood.
Hendrix now plays at Trinity on March 6 in a winner-take-all game to decide who wins the Southern Athletic Association West Division.
The winner moves on in the league’s title game March 13 at War Memorial Stadium.
Men’s Basketball
The Warriors men’s basketball team completed a two-game sweep across Friday and Saturday over Rhodes at Grove Gymnasium.
On Friday, Hendrix beat the Lynx 74-61, while completing the weekend sweep with a 61-54 win Saturday.
Both teams remained close throughout Saturday’s competition until Hendrix made a run midway through the second half to take a 10-point lead with 6:18 left.
The Lynx tried to chip away, but Hendrix held them off in the win.
The Warriors shot slightly better from the floor, hitting at a 35.2 percent clip to Rhodes’ 33.9 percent.
Hendrix struggled mightily behind the 3-point line, hitting just 4 of 24 shots, while doing a lot of damage at the free-throw line, however, making 19 of 23 shots.
Hendrix Seth Stanley posted a double-double with 19 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday’s game, while Sean Coman also finished in double figures with 11 points.
The Warriors next host Centre on March 6 and 7.
Women’s Basketball
The Hendrix women drop to 0-10 on the season after falling twice to Rhodes at Grove Gymnasium on Friday and Saturday.
On Friday, the Lynx beat the Warriors 86-57, while Hendrix fell 83-65 Saturday.
Both teams had a trio of players score in double figures, it was Rhodes’ Kiera Downey that led all scorers with 23.
She was followed by Alli Mayeux’s 13 and Catherine Althoff’s 10.
Hendrix’s trio of scorers to reach double figures was led by Kessie Jenkins’ 19, while Madie Pierce scored 16 and Kennedi Burns scored 10.
The Warriors had a rough day shooting, hitting just 31.3 percent of shots from the field, while also struggling from the charity stripe, hitting 15 of 22 shots.
Hendrix hosts Centre for a pair of games Friday and Saturday.
Baseball
Hendrix baseball played a trio of games over the weekend, with the Warriors walking away with a series win of 2-1.
Saturday’s 11 a.m. game was canceled so the two schools played three games within a near 24-hour span.
In Saturday’s contest, which started at 5 p.m., the Warriors took a 6-5 victory in 13 innings, while falling in the first half of Sunday’s doubleheader 13-1 in seven innings.
The series finale saw Henrix win the rubber match with a 7-3 victory, which started at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The Warriors jumped first with two runs in the top of the first, before extending that lead in the top of the fourth.
Rhodes answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but still trailed 3-2.
Hendrix then scored four in the top of the seventh on a pair of RBI singles and a throwing error, which built a 7-2 Warrior lead.
The Lynx pushed across a run in the top of the ninth on a solo shot, but the damage had been done.
Hendrix plays a four-game set back in Conway on March 13 and 14 against Birmingham-Southern.
Volleyball
The Hendrix volleyball team kicked off the season with a pair of victories over Millsaps on Sunday.
The Warriors kicked off the doubleheader with a straight set sweep, while defeating the Majors across four sets in the afternoon match.
Hendrix dropped the first set 25-18 before storming back to take the final three sets 25-16, 25-21 and 25-19.
Camryn Presley led with 17 kills, while Grace House had three blocks, Claire Smith recorded 43 assists and Jeanette McGrath finished with 24 digs for Hendrix.
Hendrix travels March 13 for a doubleheader at Berry.
Lacrosse
Hendrix men’s and women’s lacrosse both picked up wins on Saturday with the women beating Southwestern 17-13 and the men beating Huntingdon 12-5.
