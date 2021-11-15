Hendrix compiled 591 yards of total offense in Saturday's 56-10 win over Sewanee at Harris Stadium in the season finale for both teams.
The Warriors end their season with consecutive Southern Athletic Association wins, while the Tigers' overall losing streak stretches to 22-straight games, third longest in Division III.
Hendrix (3-7, 2-5 SAA), which has won three-straight games in the series, has scored at least 47 points in its last five wins against the Sewanee (0-10, 0-7 SAA).
Buck Buchanan, who is three wins shy of 50 for his career, improves to 7-2 all-time against the Tigers.
Hendrix led 28-3 at intermission on the strength of three first-half touchdown passes by Hunter Holden.
He connected with Colton Phillips on scoring tosses of 13 and 31 yards to make the score 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Holden found Tajae White for a 36-yard touchdown pass midway through the second stanza to make the score 21-3.
Holden, one of four Warriors to see time under center, finished 17 of 22 for 281 yards with four touchdowns, all season-highs.
Men’s Basketball
Seth Stanley scored 36 points, as Hendrix, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, ran away from Austin, 94-76, on Sunday inside Grove Gymnasium.
The Warriors won their second-straight game in the series.
Hendrix (3-0) is off to its best start since the 2007-08 campaign when the Warriors started 4-0.
The 94 points are the most for the Orange and Black since totaling 106 against Rhodes on Feb. 15, 2020, when Stanley dropped a school and Southern Athletic Association record 61.
Sunday marked the second-most points he has ever scored for Thad McCracken's program.
Stanley scored at least 30 for the second time in his career against the 'Roos.
Sunday was the seventh time Stanley eclipsed the 30-point plateau, and the Warriors improved to 6-1 in those contests, having won six-consecutive.
Hendrix extended its win streak inside Grove Gymnasium to eight games. The Warriors are 19-3 on Garrison Court in the last three seasons.
The Warriors travel to Marietta to take part in the Great Lakes Invitational Nov. 19-20.
Hendrix faces No. 22 Wittenberg at 2 p.m. Friday and Wilmington at noon Saturday.
Women’s Basketball
Madi Pierce tallied her fourth double-double donning the Orange and Black, as Hendrix erased a 10-point, third-quarter deficit and defeated Centenary, 58-52, on Sunday inside the Gold Dome. The Warriors won their seventh-straight game over the Ladies and improved to 11-1 all-time in the series.
Hendrix (1-1) improved to 6-0 all-time in the Gold Dome.
The Orange and Black shot 34.4 percent (22 of 64) overall and made eight treys.
Hendrix won the battle of the boards, 48-36, including 19-10 on the offensive glass, leading to 14 second-chance points.
The Warriors got 20 points from their reserves, compared to just 11 by the Ladies.
The Ladies shot 31.5 percent (17 of 54) overall, 27.3 percent (3 of 11) from distance and 75 percent (15 of 20) from the charity stripe.
Sunday's win ended a 14-game skid in true road games.
Hendrix continues its four-game road trip at Dallas on Monday. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m.
Men’s Swimming
Hendrix defeated Centenary, 186-81, in a dual meet Saturday in the Centenary Fitness Center.
Spencer Quon won the 200-yard freestyle for Hendrix (5-2) in a time of 1:54.71, 100-yard freestyle in 49.86 seconds and 200-yard individual medley in 2:05.03.
Heston Coon won the 50-yard backstroke in 25.89 seconds and 100-yard backstroke in 58.59 seconds.
Andrew Huss took first place in the 50-yard freestyle after touching the wall in 22.76 seconds.
Josh Wadley took first place in the 500-yard freestyle in 5:10.40. Zane Shaner won the 50-yard butterfly in 24.93 seconds.
The Warriors' 200-yard freestyle relay team of Diogo Sa, Huss, Tyler Hinrichsen and Coon took first place in 1:33.26.
Three Centenary (0-2) swimmers claimed wins.
The Orange and Black host the Hendrix Invitational on Dec. 3-4 at Bob Courtway Pool. The first day of competition begins at 6 p.m., with the second day starting at 11:30 a.m
Women’s Swimming
Hendrix defeated Centenary, 140-134, in a dual meet Saturday in the Centenary Fitness Center.
Sarah Linneman took first place in the 50-yard backstroke in a time of 29.71 seconds for Hendrix (5-2), while Samantha Doering was second in 31.31 seconds. McKenzie Tucker placed first in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.77 seconds and 100-yard freestyle in 59.27 seconds.
Linneman placed second in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:04.37. Zoe Ryland finished second in the 500-yard freestyle in 6:05.07. Angelique Longobardi was second in the 50-yard butterfly after touching the wall in 28.15 seconds. Payton Pangburn claimed second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:34.14.
The Warriors' 200-yard medley relay team of Linneman, Allie Rogers, Longobardi and Tucker took first place in 1:56.23. The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Linneman, Longobardi, Tucker and Jovankah Rodriguez placed first in 1:46.27.
Centenary (1-1) won eight individual races.
The Orange and Black host the Hendrix Invitational on Dec. 3-4 at Bob Courtway Pool. The first day of competition begins at 6 p.m., with the second day starting at 11:30 a.m.
