Hendrix’s Madelyn Klinkerman captured the Southern Athletic Association title in the discus and finished second in the hammer Saturday, helping the Warriors to a fourth-place finish after the second day of the SAA Championships at Wolfe Track and Field Complex on the campus of Rhodes. The Warriors totaled 87.5 points.
Klinkerman won the discus after a throw of 39.17 meters. Jaydan Hunt finished second after a heave of 39.06 meters, Alivia Allen was third with a mark of 33.98 meters and Kya Carroll was eighth at 26.80 meters.
Klinkerman’s best hammer throw went 42.41 meters, and Allen’s was 31.05 meters, good for seventh place.
Klinkerman and Hunt tied as the ninth-highest scorers among all participants, as each compiled 18 points.
Allison Long finished third in the long jump with a distance of 5.15 meters, while Margaret Anderson was fifth at 4.88 meters. Anderson was third in the triple jump after recording a distance of 10.40 meters, and Jackie Greenwell came in seventh with a mark of 9.41 meters. Allana Sisco tied for third in the pole vault after clearing 2.88 meters. Rachel Woppman claimed seventh in the 100 meter hurdles in 18.66 seconds.
The 4x100 meter relay team of Long, Sisco, Woppman and Romee Blokland finished fifth in 52.25 seconds.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Long, Woppman, Sisco and Blokland claimed fifth with a time of 4:26.84.
The Lynx won the team championship with 258 points.
Men’s Track and FieldHendrix finished in seventh place after the second day of the Southern Athletic Association Championships at Wolfe Track and Field Complex on the campus of Rhodes on Saturday. The Warriors totaled 40 points.
Ethan Armour finished second in the high jump after clearing 1.83 meters, fourth in the 110 meter hurdles in 15.70 seconds and fifth in the pole vault after recording a mark of 3.19 meters and javelin throw after a toss of 45.12 meters.
Armour was the fifth-highest scorer among all participants after totaling 21 points.
Hendrix’s Connor Escajeda took fourth in the 400 meters in 49.91 seconds and fourth in the 200 meters in 22.61 seconds.
Caleb Brown finished seventh in the 400 meter hurdles in 1:01.55 and eighth in the 110 meter hurdles in 16.78 seconds. Ashton McAnally tied for ninth in the pole vault after topping 3.04 meters.
The 4x400 meter relay team of Brown, Escajeda, Cooper Elliott and Storm Skyrme finished fifth in 3:32.18.
The Warriors’ Adonnis Butler finished ninth in the discus throw after a toss of 34.88 meters.
The Lynx won the team championship with 178 points.
Women’s Lacrosse
Alison Watanabe scored a season-high seven goals, and Hendrix concluded its season with a 16-12 win over Dallas on Saturday. The Warriors improved to 5-1 in the series, having won five-consecutive meetings.
Hendrix (2-8) pulled away with four-straight goals to close the first half, breaking a tie at five while holding Dallas (0-6) scoreless for a span of 16:18 and to just one goal in 19:17. Watanabe had two of her team’s four goals during the key stretch.
For the second-straight game in as many days, Lillian Hemingway tied a career-high with four goals to go along with a career-high six assists, good for fourth most in program history. Her 10 points tied for 10th most in school history.
J.J. Tufu tallied a hat trick in the victory. Brenna Kuenzi and Mary Helen VanHoy each had a goal. Kuenzi had an assist.
Watanabe posted career-highs in draw controls (eight) and ground balls (seven), second most in program history. VanHoy, Bri McDonough and Alexis Williams each grabbed five ground balls, and Kuenzi four.
McDonough caused three turnovers.
Tufu had five draw controls, and Kuenzi three.
Williams (2-8) stopped seven shots in 60 minutes between the pipes.
Emily Pauletti ended with seven goals in the loss. Gabby Dixon picked up seven ground balls and had five draw controls.
Kathleen Rodda (0-6) made seven saves in 60 minutes in net in defeat.
The Warriors held edges in shots (34-20), shots on goal (23-19) and draw controls (17-12). Each team picked up 37 ground balls. The Orange and Black had 35 turnovers compared to 36 by the Crusaders. Hendrix was 32 of 43 in clears, while Dallas was 31 of 46.
The Warriors ended an eight-game losing streak overall.
Men’s Golf
Hendrix finished tied for sixth place after the third round of the Southern Athletic Association Championship at Chateau Elan Golf Club’s Legends Course.
The Warriors carded a 322 Sunday, their best 18-hole score of the tournament and an improvement by nine strokes from the second round, on the par-73, 6,764-yard course for a three-day total of 976 (323+331+322).
Hendrix’s Ben Brezette tied for 26th overall after firing an 82 on Sunday for a three-round score of 242 (78+82+82). He shot a birdie on hole 10 on Sunday.
The Warriors’ Mac Kim tied for 30th with a three-day score of 243 (83+80+80). He recorded birdies on 14, 16 and 17.
Hendrix’s Cole Cody tied for 32nd after a three-round score of 245 (78+85+82). He shot three strokes better in the final round after carding an eagle on 16 and birdie on 17.
The Orange and Black’s Zach Chism shot a career-low 78 on Sunday, including four birdies on holes seven, 11, 16 and 17, and improved by six strokes to finish 37th after a three-day total of 247 (85+84+78).
Hendrix’s Jack Lester tied for 41st and improved by two strokes compared to Saturday. He ended with a three-day total of 252 (84+85+83). Lester birdied hole 15 on Sunday.
The Warriors’ A.J. Smith finished 44th and shot his tournament-best 87 on Sunday, four strokes better than the second round, for a three-round score of 271 (93+91+87).
Sewanee, which is receiving votes for the Top 25, won the tournament with a three-day score of 892 (296+295+301).
