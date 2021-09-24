The 2021 season has not gotten off to the start the Hendrix College wants.
Losing 49-33 to Wisconsin-River Falls and then a 55-21 loss to Howard Payne, the Warriors are looking to recapture what made the team so successful during the spring when it was close to a Southern Athletic Association title.
This week, a familiar foe will come to town, and one that Hendrix has a good history against.
Fellow SAA member Sewanee comes to Young-Wise Memorial Stadium on Hendrix’s campus for a nonconference matchup.
The two schools have played seven times since the Warriors’ football program was revitalized in 2013, to which Hendrix has been the victors of five of those contests.
After a 35-9 loss in 2013, the Warriors rattled off four straight wins before the Tigers got the better of Hendrix in 2018 with a 38-31 win.
However, the Warriors got back to their winning ways against Sewanee with a 47-17 win in 2019.
The two schools didn’t meet last year nor in the spring season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Much like Hendrix, Sewanee sits at 0-2 on the season after its opening week game against St. Scholastica was canceled, then fell 52-0 to Washington and Lee.
Last week, the Tigers fell one point shy of beating Westminster at home as a missed 38-yard field goal with nine seconds left in the game sealed Sewanee’s fate after a 20-point fourth quarter.
Both teams will have to tighten things up on the defensive end as Hendrix has given up an SAA-high 52 points per game, while Sewanee has given up the third most points at 41.
Something will have to give as the two teams come in with the bottom two offenses in the SAA in terms of yardage with Hendrix holding the advantage by 56 yards.
Both teams look to get in the win column as the Warriors host Sewanee at 1 p.m. Saturday.
This will be the first of two meetings between the two teams this season as Hendrix travels to Sewanee on Nov. 13 for a SAA conference game.
