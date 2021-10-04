Hendrix men’s soccer rallies to defeat Millsaps, 3-2
Hendrix scored its first win in program history over Millsaps (Miss.) following Sunday’s 3-2 triumph in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action at Warrior Soccer Field. The Warriors ended a three-game skid this season and 13-game losing streak in the series.
“I am really happy for the group to get three points against a Millsaps team that has given us fits in the past,” Hendrix head coach Matt Kern said. “Austin Pettigrew, Eli Brizendine and Jake Nelson created opportunities throughout the day, and Will KeIton had his best match in a Hendrix jersey. I was disappointed to concede two goals, but I am proud of the boys to find a way back. Kudos to Zack Roberts for leading the defensive unit.”
Pettigrew (2) scored the first of two goals Sunday in the 24th minute with assists from Kelton and Nelson. His second proved to be the game-winner in the 76nd minute.
Michael Tymkiw (1) tied the contest at one in the 28th minute with aid from Jacks Dowdy. Sebastiani Maraldo gave Millsaps (1-6-1, 0-2 SAA) a 2-1 edge in the 44th minute with an assist from Sebastiani Maraldo.
Kelton knotted the game at two in the 72nd minute with assists from Brizendine and Mason Reid before assisting on Pettigrew’s second score.
Pettigrew ended with four shots, including three shots on goal. Brizendine had three shots. Kelton totaled two shots, one on frame, a goal and two assists.
James Leone (2-4) made four saves in 90 minutes between the pipes for the win.
Hendrix (2-5-1, 1-1 SAA) held edges in shots (16-12) and shots on goal (7-6).
Dowdy ended with four shots. He and Tymkiw each had two shots on goal.
Wilkins Dowdy (1-6-1) made four saves in 90 minutes in net in the loss.
Sunday’s game was rescheduled from the day before due to two weather delays in the women’s game between Hendrix and Millsaps.
Hendrix, which earned its first SAA win in its last 10 matches, hosts Oglethorpe (Ga.) on Friday in the second of three-straight home games. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Hendrix women’s soccer wins eighth-straight over Millsaps
Hendrix won its third-straight game overall and eighth-consecutive over Millsaps (Miss.) following Sunday’s 2-1 victory in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action at Warrior Soccer Field. The Warriors improve to 8-1-1 all-time against the Majors.
“I was proud of the girls today,” Hendrix head coach Jeff Trimble said. “With the game being rescheduled and being played at an early time, I was a little worried about our energy level. They came out and worked really hard. None of these conference games are going to be easy, so I am very happy with the result. Millsaps played good soccer and kept fighting, and we have to learn to close the game out a little better.”
Brianna Willis (1) got Hendrix (5-2-1, 2-0 SAA) on the board first in the 23rd minute when her header off a Camy McKenzie corner kick beat Maddie Moore. Sydnee Pritchett (3) made the score 2-0 in the 49th minute.
Josie McReynolds (1) put back a rebound of a Mary Ranager shot with four seconds left in the game, but Anna Claire Lewis (3-1-1) made three saves throughout 90 minutes in net for the win.
Willis ended with two shots on goal. Willis, Pritchett and Avery Taylor each had two shots.
Camille Blanchard ended with five shots for Millsaps (1-6-1, 0-2 SAA).
Moore (1-4-1) recorded three stops in 90 minutes in defeat.
Hendrix held an edge in corner kicks, 4-2.
Sunday’s game was rescheduled from the day before due to two weather delays.
The Warriors host Texas Lutheran on Monday at 10 a.m. in a game that was previously scheduled for Sunday.
Hendrix volleyball defeats Oglethorpe in five sets
Hendrix improved to 9-0 all-time inside Dorough Field House after defeating Oglethorpe (Ga.) in five sets Sunday in Southern Athletic Association (SAA) action. The Warriors defeated the Stormy Petrels by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 27-29, 19-25 and 15-8 to improve to 19-1 all-time in the series.
Sadie Walker totaled 16 kills and a 0.351 hitting percentage for Hendrix (8-6, 5-2 SAA). Her 16 tied for sixth most in a five-set match in program history. Walker’s 17.5 points were seventh most in a five-game match in school history.
Camryn Presley tallied a double-double in the victory with 11 kills and as many digs. Catalina Williams and Meghan Fuller-Freeman also had 11 kills apiece. Sam Friedl came up with a match-high 20 digs.
Claire Smith dished out 29 assists and Kyler Greenlee 23 in the win. Smith’s 29 tied a career-high and tied for fifth most in a five-set match in program history.
Grace House’s four service aces in the triumph tied for third most in a five-game match in program history and tied for seventh most overall. Her five block assists tied for fifth most in a five-set match in school history and tied for ninth most overall.
Hendrix’s 10 service aces were third most in a five-game match in school history. The nine blocks were fourth most in a five-set match. The Orange and Black’s 16 block assists tied for fourth most. The Warriors’ 59 assists were fifth most in a five-set match. The 64 kills were fifth most in a five-set match and overall.
Jackie Schner, Ellie Alfonso and Gabbi Phillips had double-doubles for Oglethorpe (6-10, 1-6 SAA). Schner had 17 kills and 14 digs, Alfonso 15 kills and 13 digs and Phillips 13 digs and 48 assists.
Emma Williams had 11 kills in the loss. Kylee Zimmer totaled 17 digs and Sophia Cendoya 12.
The Stormy Petrels committed 10 reception errors.
Hendrix hosts Rhodes (Tenn.) on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
