In the final day of the 2020 softball season, Hendrix hosted a rare triple-header that involved three teams, Birmingham-Southern and Millsaps, on Sunday.
The Warriors batted the Panthers first.
Jordan Mallard brought the Warriors within a run in the first inning after a sacrifice fly, but BSC pulled off the 9-1 victory after scoring the final seven runs of the game.
In the second game, Hendrix ultimately fell to the Majors, 6-3, but batted with the bases loaded in the seventh inning with two outs.
Hendrix ends the 2020 season with an even 7-7 mark and an even 4-4 record in SAA play.
All seniors from the three schools were honored Sunday afternoon.
Mallard picked up the lone RBI in the game, while Jaydan Hunt, Avery Colclaser and Kinsey Bryant picked up Hendrix's three lone hits of the game.
Hunt finished 1 for 2 with a run at the plate.
Colclaser picked up the lone stolen base for Hendrix in the game.
After White pitched the first two innings, Skyler Teague pitched the third inning, while Kourtney Lee tossed the final three innings of action, striking out two batters.
After both teams were scoreless through four innings and combined for three hits, Millsaps plated two runs in the fifth frame to take the 2-0 lead.
After the Majors carded three more runs in the sixth, the first three batters of the sixth frame for Hendrix reached base before Sarah Odale was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
It was her first RBI of her young career.
After Odale got the Warriors on the scoreboard, Hunt drew another bases loaded walk to bring Hendrix within two runs, 5-2.
In the seventh frame still trailing 5-2, a lead-off double by Coclaser and a single soon after from Mallard brought Hendrix within a pair of runs, 5-3.
Mortan drew a walk next.
Reames drew a walk with the bases loaded with two outs before Abby Gilbreath flew out to deep center field to end the game.
Mallard went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI in her final game of the 2020 season.
She was the lone Warrior to record two hits in the game.
Jaydan Hunt picked up her first loss of the year despite only allowing one earned run in the five-inning performance Sunday against Millsaps and struck out one Major.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.