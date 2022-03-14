The Warriors dropped a pair of games in the Hendrix Invitational on Sunday at Warrior Softball Field.
The Orange and Black lost to Mississippi University for Women, 8-5, in eight innings and Ozarks, 8-2.
Rylie Grisham and Makalyn Cowley each had two hits and three RBI for the Owls.
Kaitlyn Parrish (3-1) made the start in the circle for Mississippi University for Women (9-9) but took a no decision.
She allowed four earned runs on nine hits with four strikeouts and three walks in six innings.
Grisham (3-1) threw two innings of relief for the win, allowing an earned run and a hit with a strikeout and walk.
Avery Colclaser, Kelsey Sample, Grace Bryant and Andie Houser each had two hits for Hendrix. Hailey Johnston drew two walks, and Betty Wolfe stole two bases.
Johnston (6-1), the reigning Southern Athletic Association Pitcher of the Week, suffered the loss after pitching 7.1 innings, allowing eight runs, five earned, on eight hits, with six strikeouts and three walks.
Skyler Teague threw 0.2 innings out of the bullpen, giving up just one hit.
Blaise English had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored for Ozarks (2-12).
Mack Lucio (2-5) went the distance in the circle for the win, allowing two earned runs on nine hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Colclaser, Sample and Aubrey Lee each had two hits.
Sample (2-1) took the loss after allowing eight earned runs on 12 hits with a strikeout in six innings pitched. Teague threw an inning of hitless relief.
The Warriors resume league play with a three-game series at No. 17 Berry on March 19-20. First pitch in game one of Saturday's doubleheader is set for 11 a.m.
Beach Volleyball
Hendrix defeated tournament host Mary Hardin-Baylor, 4-1, and NAIA member Ottawa, 4-1, on Sunday in the UMHBeach Tournament at UMHB Outdoor Recreation Courts.
The Warriors also defeated Ottawa's junior varsity team, 5-0, in an exhibition.
Hendrix (7-2) has won seven-straight dual matches.
The Warriors take part in the second Stephens F. Austin Invitational on March 19-20.
On the first day of the tournament, the Warriors face the Crusaders at 8 a.m., Abilene Christian at noon and Southeastern Louisiana at 6 p.m. All matches take place at SFA Beach Volleyball Courts.
Women’s Tennis
Hendrix defeated Mary Hardin-Baylor, 6-3, on Sunday inside Hatcher Tennis Center. The Warriors picked up their third-straight dual match victory overall.
Hendrix (5-4) won two of three doubles matches. In No. 2 doubles, Emma Self and Avery Stephens defeated Chloe Norris and Victoria Rendon, 8-7 (7-5). In No. 3 doubles, McKenzie McCready and Taylor Harbin downed Amanda Almanza and Rebeca Almanza, 8-6.
All singles matches were one set played to eight.
The Warriors' Eleanor Burks defeated Jalon Burns, 8-2, in No. 1 singles. Greer Ayers dispatched Katy Beach, 8-6, in No. 2 singles. Stephens defeated Rendon, 8-6, in No. 4 singles. McCready defeated A. Almanza in No. 5 singles, 8-3.
Mary Hardin-Baylor (2-7) won No. 1 doubles, No. 3 singles and No. 6 singles.
Hendrix continues a homestand of five-straight, non-conference dual matches Friday against NAIA member Evangel. First serve is set for 5 p.m.
Men’s Track and Field
The Warriors hosted the Hendrix Alumni Open on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Hendrix's Connor Escajeda won the 400-meter in a time of 50.12 seconds. Ethan Armour won the 110-meter hurdles in 15.83 seconds, nearly five seconds faster than the nearest competitor.
Amour took second in the discus after a throw of 34.53 meters and javelin after a throw of 46.85 meters.
He was third in the pole vault after clearing 3.51 meters, while Ashton McAnally was fourth with a mark of 3.06 meters.
The Warriors' Storm Skyrme took fourth in the 800-meter in 2:03.61. Cooper Elliott finished fourth in the 100-meter in 11.56 seconds.
Hendrix takes part in the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational, hosted by Central Arkansas, March 18-19. The first day of competition begins at 5 p.m.
Women’s Track and Field
The Warriors hosted the Hendrix Alumni Open on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
Hendrix's Alivia Allen won the shot put after a throw of 11.30 meters. Madelyn Klinkerman won the discus after a toss of 38.37 meters, while Allen took second with a mark of 36.70 meters.
The Warriors' Rachel Woppman finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 20.56 seconds.
Hendrix takes part in the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational, hosted by Central Arkansas, March 18-19. The first day of competition begins at 5 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.