Hendrix split a doubleheader with LaGrange on Tuesday at LC Softball Complex. The Warriors won game one, 5-4, but lost game two, 10-2 in six innings.
In game one, Aubrey Lee and Kendyl Patton each had two hits for Hendrix (14-7). Kelsey Sample drove in two runs. Lee and Grace Bryant each scored twice. Avery Colclaser drew a pair of walks.
Hailey Johnston (7-1) earned the win in the circle, going 5.2 innings, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with five strikeouts and two walks. Skyler Teague (1) picked up a save with 1.1 innings of one-hit relief with a strikeout.
Maggie White batted 3 for 4 in the loss. Kaitlin Redman drove in two runs. Landon DeLamar scored twice.
Faith Burgamy made the start but took a no decision after pitching just two innings, surrendering two hits with a walk and wild pitch. Abbey Gardner (3-6) took the loss after throwing five innings out of the bullpen, giving up five unearned runs on four hits with two strikeouts and a walk.
The Panthers committed three errors.
In game two, White and Parker Floyd each batted 3 for 4. White drove in four.
Lindsey Swearngin went the distance in the circle for LaGrange (4-13), giving up two runs, one earned, on five hits with a strikeout, walk and wild pitch.
Colclaser was 3 for 3 with a RBI. Bryant also drove in a run. Lee and Hannah Fewell each touched home. Peyton Nance drew a walk.
Makayla Ragland (1-1) suffered the loss after pitching two innings, giving up three runs, one earned, on three hits with two walks.
Hendrix travels to Huntingdon for a doubleheader Wednesday. First pitch in game one is set for noon.
Baseball
Hendrix, off to its best start in program history and sitting atop the Southern Athletic Association standings, is ranked No. 25 in the latest D3baseball.com/National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Top 25, which was released Tuesday. R.J. Thomas’ squad earned 67 points in the poll.
Hendrix is ranked for the first time since voting for the Top 25 began in 2010. The poll is voted on by a panel of 25 Sports Information Directors and media members from across the country, and is published weekly.
The Warriors are one of two SAA teams ranked in the Top 25. Birmingham-Southern sits at No. 2.
Hendrix (20-2, 5-1 SAA) has won six-straight games overall. The Warriors are 13-1 at Warrior Baseball Field and 7-1 in road games.
Hendrix leads the league in walks (148), doubles (52), earned run average (3.66), fielding percentage (.956), runs (210), sacrifice flies (22), scoring (9.5), shutouts (3), stolen bases (66), strikeout-to-walk ratio (3.29), strikeouts per nine innings (10), triples (15), WHIP (1.23) and win-loss percentage (.909). The Warriors lead the nation in walks, sacrifice flies and stolen bases and rank second in runs, third in doubles and triples, fourth in shutouts, ninth in win-loss percentage, 18th in WHIP, 19th in strikeout-to-walk ratio, 33rd in scoring, 47th in earned run average, 48th in strikeouts per nine innings and 56th in fielding percentage.
Hendrix ranks second in the SAA in hits (235), hits allowed per nine innings (8), on-base percentage (.441), sacrifice bunts (15), slugging percentage (.494) and walks allowed per nine innings (3.04). The Warriors rank fourth in the country in hits, 14th in sacrifice bunts, 30th in hits allowed per nine innings, 32nd in walks allowed per nine innings, 38th in on-base percentage and 54th in slugging percentage.
Hendrix infielder Zach Marriott and pitcher David Blackburn were voted SAA Player and Pitcher of the Week, respectively, on Monday.
The Warriors continue league play with a three-game series against Oglethorpe on March 26-27 at Warrior Baseball Field. First pitch in game one of Saturday’s doubleheader is set for 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.