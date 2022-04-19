ATLANTA, Georgia — No. 4 seed Hendrix will face No. 5 seed Rhodes in the first game of the Berry pod in the Southern Athletic Association Tournament, the league office announced Monday. Friday's game at Kay Williams Field begins at 11 a.m.
The pod round is a double elimination tournament featuring the Warriors, Lynx and Vikings, the top seed in the pod and 20th-ranked squad nationally.
The winner of Friday's Hendrix/Rhodes game faces Berry on Friday at 1:30 p.m.
The loser of Friday's Warriors/Lynx contest plays in an elimination game Saturday at 11 a.m.
The winner of the Berry pod faces the winner of the Birmingham-Southern pod in a best two-of-three series April 30-May 1 at the highest remaining seed to determine the winner of the SAA Tournament.
The Warriors and Lynx have split their last two neutral site meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.