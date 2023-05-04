The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) released its awards list for the 2022-23 tennis season on Tuesday, with Hendrix's Agustin Kalinowski named Player of the Year after his outstanding season.
He finished 6-1 in SAA singles competition with a 4-3 record in SAA doubles competition, and was undefeated versus Centre, Millsaps, Oglethorpe, and Berry.
Kalinowski won every singles match in straight sets with his lone loss resulting from a retirement due to injury. He finished the year on a 4-match winning streak.
The sophomore was twice named SAA Player of the Week and named SAA Doubles Player of the Week alongside Eric Meyne after the pairing defeated the nationally-ranked Southerwestern duo of Parth Patel and Bernardo Clemente.
This is Kalinowski's second All-SAA nod in as many years after earning All-SAA 1st Team honors after a stellar freshman campaign.
