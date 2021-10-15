The Hendrix College Warriors are looking to bounce back from one of the worst losses the team has had in recent history.
Last Saturday at home against Birmingham-Southern, the Warriors were in large part ineffective against the Panthers, mustering five first downs and one touchdown on a play that accounted for more than 40 percent of the team’s offense.
However, the familiarity of Rhodes, Hendrix’s closest geographical Southern Athletic Association foe, brings new hope for a Warriors team that has just one win on the season through five contests.
Taking into account last week’s downfall for a hurting Warriors team, coach Justin “Buck” Buchanan saw bright spots that he wanted his team to build on in preparation of Saturday’s game.
“The reality is, we did some good things and had some bright spots,” he said. “Taking a look at our defense, we held up better in the run game than we have all year. We played more physically than we had all year. I think that’s what we demanded out of our guys this week. We didn’t answer the call of outrushing our opponent because we thought that would be the way of winning the football game.
“I thought they were really physical on the D-Line. It is the best defense that Birmingham has ever had. They did a good job to slow us down and trip us up. We continued to fight throughout the game. We continued to play hard in the third and fourth quarter. Those are things we can’t lose going forward into the rest of the season. We’ve finished well, but we have to start well.”
Through seven games against the Lynx, who reside in Memphis, Tennessee, the Warriors hold a slight 4-3 advantage, winning the last three contests in the series.
This season, the Lynx hold a 2-3 record, while splitting the first two games of SAA play against Millsaps (a 42-21 loss at home Oct. 2) and Sewanee (a 55-13 win on the road Oct. 9).
Buchanan credited Rhodes coach Rich Duncan, who came over from Berry, with the way the Lynx have played thus far.
“I think coach Duncan has done a great job of getting those guys to believe in what they’re doing and they’re playing with a lot more confidence,” Buchanan said. “That’s what we have to do. We have to reassess and play with some confidence this week as well. It doesn’t matter what they’ve done before or what we’ve done before.”
Though proximity may not matter as much to Rhodes, it does mean something to Hendrix.
“It’s not their biggest rivalry,” Buchanan said. “They just finished that with Sewanee, but it is probably our closest geographical rivalry, so it’s one of those games that you kind of throw that all out the window and who plays better and makes the least amount of mistakes wins the game. I think they’ve done a better job this year and are well-coached. I think coach Duncan has done a great job of installing that when he came over from Berry.”
Buchanan also had a lot of good things to say about Rhodes junior quarterback Luke Macias, who has completed 54 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.
“I think their quarterback is a tough, hard-nosed player. I think a lot rides on him and he’s done a really good job. I watched him in person during the championship weekend last year when they played Millsaps. He made things go. I think their quarterback does a great job, and I think they’re playing a lot better on defense.”
So, what would make for a better week for the Warriors?
“They’re [Rhodes] getting off blocks and they’re running the football better than they did a year ago. Those are things we have to do better at. If you look back at last week, we generated five first downs in the entire football game and that’s unacceptable. We have to keep the ball away from the other team and we have to be able to generate drives and sustain plays. Any defense that is out there for 80-plus plays will not play as good as they can play after about 50 or 60. That’s sort of the recipe. We have to sustain drives and can’t turn the ball over.”
The game kicks off at 6 p.m. Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee.
