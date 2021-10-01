After finally grabbing their first win of the season last Saturday, the Hendrix College Warriors are heading into tough territory.
The Centre College Colonels welcome the Warriors, while receiving votes in national polls after starting the season 3-0.
Hendrix started the season out about as rough as it could, falling 49-33 to Wisconsin-River Falls and then 55-21 to Howard Payne.
Then, the Warriors bounced back in a big way last week in a nonconference contest at home against Sewanee, in which freshman quarterback Parker Wells came off the bench in the second quarter and led Hendrix to victory by throwing for 295 yards and six touchdowns on 17 of 21 passing attempts.
Wells had a rushing touchdown called back because of a penalty, but his play was strong enough to earn him Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week honors last week.
The Warriors, who have had to endure the last two games without season starting quarterback junior Jacob Wood because Wood was injured against Wisconsin-River Falls.
Last week, Hendrix fared well with Wells taking snaps, however, the week before it was tough sledding for the Warriors as Wells and fellow freshman Hunter Holden combined to throw for 174 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 15 of 27 passing.
But, after Wells’ big day, Hendrix got back on track and is now facing a tall task against a Centre team that Hendrix doesn’t have a strong history against.
The two schools have played seven times since 2013 with last season being in separate SAA divisions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Warriors have just two wins over Centre, which came in 2015 and 2016.
Since then, Hendrix has lost 52-42, 45-6 and 37-34 in overtime.
While the Warriors haven’t gotten off to the start they wanted, Centre has played about as well as it could have hoped.
The Colonels picked up a 56-34 win versus Hanover, then beat Maryville 40-21. Last week, Centre won a defensive struggle at home against Trine 14-7.
The Colonels play through the first three games has them ranked as the third best offense in the SAA, scoring 36.7 points per game, while ranking as the third best defense in the league, giving up 20.7 per game.
Likewise, Hendrix is right behind Centre offensively, scoring 34.3 points per game, while ranking sixth in scoring defense at 43.7 per game.
Defensively, the Warriors will have to key in on junior quarterback Trentin Dupper, who is second in the SAA in rushing, averaging 86.7 yards per contest, while sitting in fourth in passing yardage per game with 222.7.
On defense, Centre boasts the league’s current best tackler in senior Armon Wells, who has 34 tackles and 2.5 sacks on the season.
The two teams will kick things off in Danville, Kentucky, at noon Central time Saturday.
