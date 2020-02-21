Announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) on Thursday afternoon, Seth Stanley has been named to the 2019-20 CoSIDA All-District First Team following his incredible academic and on-the-court success for the 2019-20 season.
Stanley, a sophomore from Rogers, holds a 3.92 cumulative GPA, while majoring in business and economics.
Stanley held the highest GPA in the entire district and is the lone men's basketball player in the Southern Athletic Association to receive such an award.
The 2019-20 Academic All-District Men's Basketball Team, selected by CoSIDA, recognizes the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.
Stanley becomes the first player in program history to earn such an honor since Nick Heathscott during the 2011-12 season.
Heathscott went on to earn CoSIDA All-American Third Team honors as well.
Stanley will be eligible for CoSIDA All-American honors.
The list of recipients for the All-America teams will be announced March 11.
For more information about CoSIDA's Academic All-District and Academic All-America Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com on CoSIDA.com.
Hendrix’s Sherman, Worsham tabbed SAA Women’s Tennis Players of the Week
After recording amazing performances last weekend, Rebecca Sherman and Shelby Worsham have been named the Southern Athletic Association Women's Tennis Players of the Week, announced by the conference office Tuesday.
Sherman, a senior, and Worsham, a sophomore, won both of their doubles matches on the weekend to help lead the Warriors to two huge home wins over John Brown and University of the Ozarks.
On Friday, the duo rallied from a 5-7 deficit and evaded two match points and won the match in a decisive tiebreaker.
Saturday, the doubles team carded a nice 8-4 win over the Eagles at the No. 1 spot.
Sherman, Worsham and the rest of the Warriors hit the road to St. Louis, Missouri, to take on St. Louis College of Pharmacy at 7 p.m. Friday.
