Grace Bryant and Aubrey Lee have been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association First Team, the league office announced Friday.
Hailey Johnston and Avery Colclaser were voted second team, and Kinsey Bryant and Andie Houser were tabbed honorable mention.
The award winners were selected by the league's head coaches. All statistics used for voting were through the regular season.
G. Bryant earns her second-straight postseason accolade from the conference after being named second team a season ago. Johnston earns her second-consecutive honor after being voted honorable mention in 2021. Colclaser earns her second-straight accolade after being named first team last year. K. Bryant earns her second-straight honor after being tabbed second team a season ago. Lee and Houser earn their first.
G. Bryant, a senior from Benton, earned an all-conference spot at shortstop. She ranked second in the SAA in doubles per game (.36), third in batting average (.427) and sacrifice flies (three), fourth in slugging percentage (.646), fifth in total bases (62), sixth in hits (41) and home runs (three) and seventh in RBI (23) and toughest to strike out (24.0). G. Bryant ranked 41st nationally in sacrifice flies, 66th in hits and 97th in total bases.
G. Bryant, along with Lee and Colclaser, started all 34 games and totaled 24 runs, 12 doubles, nine walks, three hit by pitch, a .474 on-base percentage and a .932 fielding percentage. G. Bryant was 9 of 12 in stolen bases.
Lee, a sophomore from Cabot, earned a nod as a utility player. She ranked fifth in the league as toughest to strike out (34.0), 10th in hits (38) and 12th in total bases (54). Lee ranked 97th nationally as toughest to strike out.
Lee batted .362 and totaled two home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs, 38 hits, 10 doubles, eight walks, a .514 slugging percentage and .932 fielding percentage. She was 7 of 9 in stolen bases.
Johnston, a senior from Laguna Hills, Calif., earned a spot as a pitcher. She ranked third in the conference in wins (eight) and sixth in strikeouts (57).
Johnston's eight wins were the most in program history.
Johnston appeared in the circle 24 times, with 14 starts and five complete games. In 91.1 innings pitched, she posted an 8-6 record and 4.29 ERA.
Johnston was voted SAA Pitcher of the Week on March 7.
Beach Volleyball
Hendrix freshman Abby Collier and sophomore Camryn Presley have earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Top Flight award, the organization announced Thursday. The duo was the only pair recognized from Division III.
The Top Flight program, now in its fourth year, recognizes beach pairs who compete in at least 15 matches together at a specific flight and win at least 75 percent of their matches. This year, 63 pairs representing 36 schools—from all three NCAA divisions and the NAIA—are Top Flight.
Collier and Presley went 20-6 overall as the Warriors' top pair, helping their squad to a national runner-up finish, the best ever for any Hendrix program. The duo went 18-2 this year against non-Division I opponents.
Collier and Presley were named to the AVCA All-America first team April 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.