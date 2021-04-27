Hendrix outfielder Avery Colclaser has been voted to the All-Southern Athletic Association first team, the league office announced Friday.
Infielder Grace Bryant and catcher Kinsey Bryant were named to the second team, while pitcher Hailey Johnston was an honorable mention selection.
All four juniors earned their first postseason accolade from the conference.
Colclaser appeared in and started 16 games in the abbreviated 2021 season due to COVID-19. She ranked fourth in the SAA in batting average (0.451), fifth in slugging percentage (0.647) and ninth in on-base percentage (0.472). Colclaser totaled one homer, six RBI, 23 hits, five doubles, one triple, 15 runs scored, 33 total bases, two walks and a 0.938 fielding percentage. She rode a seven-game hit streak towards the end of the season.
Grace played in and started 18 games. She ranked ninth in the league in batting average (0.418) and 13th in on-base percentage (0.458). Grace recorded six RBI, 23 hits, two doubles, 10 runs scored, 25 total bases, a 0.455 slugging percentage, two walks and was plunked twice. She also posted a 0.954 fielding percentage.
Kinsey was one of four Warriors to start all 21 games. She batted 0.313 with one dinger, 16 RBI, 20 hits, two doubles, one triple, five runs scored, 27 total bases, a 0.422 slugging percentage, three walks and a 0.338 on-base percentage.
Kinsey also posted a 0.926 fielding percentage. She was voted SAA Player of the Week on March 29.
Johnston appeared in 11 games in the circle, including six starts. She tied for eighth in the SAA in complete games (three), was ninth in strikeouts looking (eight), tied for ninth in wins (three) and fewest walks (17), tied for 12th in innings pitched (43.1), was 13th in strikeouts (19) and tied for 13th in starts (six).
Women’s Lacrosse
Hendrix midfielder Lilah Biggers and defender Bri McDonough have been voted to the All-SAA second team, the league office announced Monday. Attacker Alison Watanabe and midfielder Lillian Hemingway were honorable mention selections.
Watanabe earned her second postseason accolade from the conference, while McDonough garnered her first, as did Biggers and Hemingway in their first season of eligibility.
McDonough, Watanabe and Hemingway started all 10 games in the abbreviated season due to COVID-19. Biggers started seven.
Biggers ranked seventh in the league in shots per game (6.43), which was third most in Hendrix history. Her 5.14 shots on goal per game were fourth highest in program history. Biggers' two mandown goals tied for second most in school history.
The freshman totaled 17 goals, one assist, 45 shots, a 0.378 shooting percentage, 36 shots on goal, an 0.800 shots on goal percentage, 10 ground balls, five caused turnovers and 11 draw controls.
McDonough led the team in ground balls (28) and caused turnovers (17). The junior's 2.80 ground balls per game ranked third best in program history, and her 1.70 caused turnovers per game was fifth highest.
Watanabe tied for eighth in the league in goals per game (3.00), which tied for eighth most in program history. The senior posted a Hendrix single-season record three man-down goals and averaged 3.80 points per game, which was eighth best in school history. She totaled 30 goals, eight assists, 51 shots, a 0.588 shooting percentage, 40 shots on goal, a 0.784 shots on goal percentage, 21 ground balls, six caused turnovers and 11 draw controls.
Hemingway ranked 10th in the SAA in assists per game (1.10). The sophomore's 11 assists tied for eighth most in Hendrix history, while her 1.10 assists per game was ninth best. Hemingway totaled 20 goals, 11 assists, 50 shots, a 0.400 shooting percentage, 34 shots on goal, a 0.680 shots on goal percentage, 13 ground balls, four caused turnovers and 19 draw controls.
Biggers, Watanabe and Hemingway each had four free-position goals, tied for second best in program history.
Men’s Lacrosse
Hendrix midfielder Maximus LaMendola has been named SAA Newcomer of the Year and to the All-SAA first team, the league office announced Monday. Attacker Spencer Dorfneilsen and defender Kip VanHoose were honorable mention selections. Each player earned his first postseason accolade from the conference.
LaMendola played in eight games, including seven starts, in the abbreviated season due to COVID-19. The freshman led the league in assists per game (1.75) and ranked in per game average second in points (4.00), fourth in shots (7.75) and tied for seventh in goals (2.25).
LaMendola's assists per game mark was the best in program history. He also ranked third in points per game, seventh in shots per game, ground balls per game (6.12) and faceoff winning percentage (0.622) and eighth in shots on goal per game (4.75).
LaMendola totaled 18 goals, 14 assists, 62 shots, 38 shots on goal, a 0.613 shots on goal percentage, 49 ground balls, nine caused turnovers and was 23-of-37 on faceoffs.
Dorfneilsen appeared in all nine games, with six starts, and ranked third in the SAA in points per game (3.78), fifth in goals per game (2.67) and shots per game (7.67) and eighth in assists per game (1.11). The junior ranked fourth in program history in goals per game, fifth in points per game, sixth in shots on goal per game (5.11) and eighth in shots per game. Dorfneilsen compiled 24 goals, 10 assists, 69 shots, 46 shots on goal, a 0.667 shots on goal percentage and 21 ground balls. He was voted SAA Offensive Player of the Week on March 8 after setting a Hendrix record with 13 points in his team's 25-3 win over Centenary.
LaMendola and Dorfneilsen spearheaded an offense that led the SAA in goals per game (12.67), points per game (18.44) and shooting percentage (0.309) and was second in assists per game (5.78).
LaMendola and Dorfneilsen also helped guide an attack whose eight man-up goals were the most in program history, while the 12.67 goals per game was second best and 41.00 shots, 25.56 shots on goal and 18.44 points per game were each third best.
VanHoose played in the final five games and totaled six ground balls and four caused turnovers.
