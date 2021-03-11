After a record setting performance in Hendrix's 13-3 win over Trinity (Texas) on March 6, Warriors free safety Jacob Bremmon has been named the Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Bremmon earns the honor for the second time in his career.
One of coach Buck Buchanan's players has earned one of the league's weekly honors after each game this season.
Bremmon tied a Hendrix record with three interceptions to help the Warriors secure the league's West Division crown and a berth in the SAA championship game Saturday against Berry at 6 p.m.at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.
Hendrix totaled a school-record five interceptions against the Tigers.
Berry quarterback Gavin Grey was named offensive player of the week, and Austin kicker John Aldridge was tabbed special teams player of the week.
Bremmon was also named along with defensive tackle Adonnis Butler, free safety Jacob Bremmon and kickoff returner Carter Weakley as they have been named to the D3football.com Team of the Week, presented by Scoutware, the organization announced Tuesday.
The team covers all games played March 5-6.
Butler had nine tackles in the Warriors' 13-3 win at Trinity (Texas). He ended the day with three tackles for loss, two sacks and two quarterback hurries.
Following a Trinity field goal to cut Hendrix's advantage to 6-3, Weakley posted a season-long 47-yard kickoff return to midfield, and the Warriors were in the end zone six plays later to seal the victory.
This is the 22nd season that D3football.com has selected the Team of the Week, which honors the top player nationally at each position from the previous week.
Women’s Soccer
Hendrix goalkeeper Anna Claire Lewis has been voted Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
Lewis earns the honor for the first time in her career.
In Hendrix 1-0 double overtime win at Ozarks on March 6, Lewis posted her sixth-career clean sheet while stopping seven shots.
Birmingham-Southern forward Sydney Barrow was named offensive player of the week.
The Warriors open SAA play Saturday on the road against the Panthers. Kickoff is slated for noon.
Men’s Lacrosse
After a record setting performance in Hendrix's 25-3 stomping of Centenary on March 4, Warriors attacker Spencer Dorfneilsen has been named the Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Monday.
Dorfneilsen earns the honor for the third time in his career and becomes the second Warrior to win the award in as many weeks after Alec Davis previously garnered the nod.
Dorfneilsen set new Hendrix single-game records for goals (nine) and points (13) in the 22-goal victory.
He was only two goals shy of the league record and four away from the NCAA Division III high.
Birmingham-Southern goalkeeper Luke Fajack was named defensive player of the week.
The Warriors conclude a four-game, non-conference homestand Saturday against Dallas starting at 2 p.m.
