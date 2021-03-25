Hendrix libero Jeanette McGrath has been named the Southern Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
She wins the award for the first time in her career.
McGrath had 26 digs and four service aces in a four-set victory over Oglethorpe on Sunday before posting 21 digs in the second contest. She averaged 6.71 digs per set.
Oglethorpe setter Emma Williams was voted Offensive Player of the Week.
Hendrix travels to No. 10 Birmingham-Southern for a doubleheader Saturday. First serve is set for 11 a.m.
Women’s Soccer
Hendrix midfielder Mary Helen VanHoy has been voted Southern Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Wednesday.
VanHoy earns the honor for the second time in her career.
In Hendrix's 2-0 shutout of Millsaps on March 20 at Warrior Soccer Field, VanHoy scored her first goal of the season in the 59th minute when she beat Maddie Moore from 23 yards out.
VanHoy finished the game with career-highs in shots (11), second most in program history, and shots on goal (six).
Birmingham-Southern goalkeeper Blakely Jones was named Defensive Player of the Week.
The Warriors travel to Berry on Friday. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.
