CLARKSVILLE — Hendrix swept Wednesday's doubleheader against Ozarks.
The Warriors won game one, 8-6, and game two, 11-4, ending a five-game losing streak at Hurie Softball Field dating back to Feb. 13, 2013.
Hendrix (17-11) had lost each of the last four road games in the series by one run but jumped all over the Eagles in game one, racing out to a 4-0 advantage through the middle of three innings.
Aubrey Lee (two) took Allyson Fultz deep to left in the top of the first inning, her second-straight contest with a solo shot.
Kendyl Patton and Betty Wolfe each had a RBI in the second to put their team up 3-0. Kinsey Bryant (two) belted a Fultz offering over the left field fence in the third.
Ozarks (6-19) countered with three runs in the bottom of the third, including a two-run homer to center by Blaise English.
A Lauren Gill (three) solo home run to left in the fourth tied the affair at four. Hendrix regained the lead, 5-4, in the top of the fifth courtesy of a Grace Bryant RBI single, but English's (six) second two-run dinger in the game, coming in the bottom of the frame, put her team in front by a run.
The Warriors answered with three runs in the sixth. An Avery Colclaser RBI double knotted the game at six. A Lee RBI groundout proved to be the game-winner. Hendrix added an insurance run via a K. Bryant RBI single.
K. Bryant, G. Bryant, Patton and Andie Houser each had two hits, as the Warriors totaled 12. Lee and K. Bryant each drove in two. The first four spots in the Hendrix order combined for five runs scored.
Hailey Johnston (8-3) earned the win in the circle, allowing six earned runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 5.2 innings. Skyler Teague (two) got the save with 1.1 innings of three-hit relief plus a strikeout.
English ended 2 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored.
Fultz (3-3) was tagged with the loss, giving up eight runs, six earned, on 11 hits with a walk and two hit batters in 5.2 innings pitched.
Ozarks committed two errors.
In game two, the Warriors erased a 4-3 deficit with a seven-run fifth inning, as the first six batters had a hit.
A Lee RBI single tied the game. A K. Bryant RBI double and Houser two-run single preceded a Tory Veith (two) two-run blast to left off Macy Pelts. Gabby Naples' RBI single with two outs concluded the offensive onslaught in the half-inning to make the score 10-4.
Hendrix added a run in the seventh off Naples' second RBI of the game.
Naples ended 4 for 5 with three RBI and three runs scored. Lee was 3 for 4, and along with Houser and Veith drove in two runs. Colclaser scored twice.
Hendrix totaled 13 hits and five walks.
Teague (6-1) went the distance in the circle for the first time in her career, allowing four earned runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts in her first start this season.
Reese Ramirez batted 2 for 3 with a homer and three RBI in defeat.
Sarah Todd (0-6) took the loss in the circle, giving up six earned runs on eight hits with two walks in four innings. In three innings out of the bullpen, Pelts surrendered five earned runs on as many hits with three free passes, including one intentional, and three wild pitches.
The Warriors resume Southern Athletic Association action with a three-game series April 9-10 at No. 4 Birmingham-Southern. First pitch in game one of Saturday's doubleheader is noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.