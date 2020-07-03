The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has selected the Hendrix College men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams for Scholar All-American honors.
Hendrix was one of 461 schools to receive the award for the spring 2020 semester. Teams were selected on the basis of their spring 2020 grade point averages and represent 17,982 student-athletes.
Additional institutional adjustments to grading systems resulted in GPAs nearly one-quarter letter grade higher than previously. As a result, the CSCAA will not be publishing team GPAs. This semester’s list also does not include teams at institutions that switched entirely to pass/fail grading.
Individual Scholar All-America selections will be announced next week.
