In its second home game in the last four days, Hendrix hosted NAIA foe Culver-Stockton on Tuesday evening from Warrior Field.
Nine Warriors ended up scoring Tuesday after Hendrix tied its program record for the most goals in a game as the Warriors cruised to the 23-2 win over the Wildcats.
Sophie Mazzaro led the way with a career-high five goals off seven shots, while Alison Watanabe added four scores and a team-high five ground balls.
With the win, Hendrix improves to 2-3 on the year, while the Wildcats fall to 0-4.
Hannah Burroughs scored the first two goals of the first two minutes of the game as the Warriors jumped out to the 2-0 lead.
Watanabe put Hendrix up 3-0 before Mazzaro carded the next two Warrior goals as Hendrix led 5-0 in less than four minutes into the contest.
Laycee Carpenter scored her first and second career goals midway through the first half before Hagan Griffith recorded her first collegiate goal with four minutes left in the first half as the Warriors led, 14-1.
Mazzaro scored her fifth goal of the day two minutes into the second half as Hendrix enjoyed the 17-1 advantage.
Burroughs scored five minutes later before Amber Turner carded her second collegiate goal with 21 minutes left.
Hendrix scored the final goals as the Warriors cruised to the 23-2 win.
In addition to the five goals Tuesday, the senior carved up three assists for a team-best eight points, while Watanabe tallied three assists as well.
Burroughs and Watanabe each scored four goals and combined for 13 shots.
JJ Tufu carded her first-ever hat trick after scoring three goals off four shots and registering three caused turnovers.
Breanna Kuenzi scored two goals off three shots, while Mazzaro, Ashley Ybarra and Bri McDonough each recorded three draw controls.
Burroughs also went two for two on free position shots.
Alexis Williams recorded three saves in all 60 minutes of work while picking up her second collegiate win.
Hendrix remains home to face Berry at 6 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.