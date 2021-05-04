Hendrix's Madelyn Klinkerman has been named Southern Athletic Association Field Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Friday.
Klinkerman and Jaydan Hunt were tabbed All-SAA First Team, while Allison Long, Margaret Anderson and Alivia Allen were honorable mention selections.
Klinkerman is the second person in program history to be voted SAA Field Athlete of the Year and first since 2014.
Klinkerman, Hunt and Long earned a conference postseason accolade for the third time in their careers.
Anderson garnered her first honor, as did Allen in her first season of eligibility.
At the SAA Championships, Klinkerman captured the league title in the discus and finished second in the hammer.
The senior's discus throw of 39.17 meters was seventh-best in SAA Championships history and marked the third-straight time a Warrior won the event.
Hunt became the first person in program history to win the conference championship in the shot put after a toss of 12.18 meters, which tied for eighth all-time in the meet and was just 0.05 meters short of her own Hendrix record.
The senior finished second in the discus after a heave of 39.06 meters, good for eighth all-time in the SAA Championships.
Klinkerman and Hunt tied as the ninth-highest scorers among all participants in the SAA Championships, with each performer compiling 18 points.
Long finished third in the long jump in her final season with the Orange and Black.
Anderson was third in the triple jump and fifth in the long jump in her last season with the program.
Allen claimed third in the shot put and discus and seventh in the hammer in her freshman campaign.
Men’s Track and Field
Hendrix's Ethan Armour has been named to the All-Southern Athletic Association second team, the league office announced Friday.
Armour earned his first postseason accolade from the conference.
Armour finished second in the high jump, fourth in the 110 meter hurdles and fifth in the pole vault and javelin.
The sophomore was the fifth-highest scorer among all participants in the SAA Championships after totaling 21 points.
