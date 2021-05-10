Hendrix's Jaydan Hunt, Madelyn Klinkerman and Allison Long competed in Friday's Arkansas Twilight at John McDonnell Field, the second-to-last scheduled meet with all three in search of a top 19 national qualifying mark to reach for the National Championship.
Entering Friday, Hunt and Klinkerman were aiming for a discus throw of at least 42.86 meters. Hunt placed third in the discus after a toss of 38.90 meters, which came on her third of six attempts.
Klinkerman came in fourth in the event after a mark of 38.27 meters, posted on her fourth attempt.
Hunt and Klinkerman bested two Division I throwers, including one from Oklahoma State, and one from Division II Harding.
Long, needing a long jump of at least 5.59 meters to qualify for the national championship, posted a season-best 5.20 meters on her second attempt. She finished eighth overall.
All three are expected to compete in the Bison Twilight, hosted by Harding, on May 13 starting at 8 a.m.
Hendrix's Connor Escajeda finished 16th in the 400 meters in Friday's Arkansas Twilight at John McDonnell Field, the second-to-last scheduled meet of the season.
Entering Friday, Escajeda was aiming for a time lower than 48.44 seconds to secure a spot in the national championship as one of the 17 best in the country. He crossed the finish line in 50.40 seconds.
Escajeda is scheduled to compete in the Bison Twilight, hosted by Harding, on May 13 starting at 8 a.m.
