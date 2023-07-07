Hendrix College athletic director Amy Weaver has announced that Ryan Most has been promoted to Manager of Athletic Training Services. He served as the primary athletic trainer for football, men's lacrosse, and men's and women's track and field for the 2022-23 season.
Most has been on staff with Conway Regional Medical Center and Hendrix as an athletic trainer since August 2019. Most was the primary athletic trainer for men's soccer and softball in the 2019-20 season. For the 2020-2021, Most was the athletic trainer for football, men's lacrosse, golf, track and field, cheer, and dance.
