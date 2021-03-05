Through two games, the Hendrix College Warriors have established a 2-0 record and a chance to play for the Southern Athletic Association title.
That chance comes against fellow 2-0 SAA West member Trinity.
With the schedule postponed to the spring, a four-game schedule was agreed upon throughout the SAA to establish an SAA champion this spring.
Because of inclement weather, the four-game regular season schedule has transitioned into a three-game schedule with the two teams battling out to face the winner of the SAA East.
Trinity got its season underway with a 35-24 win over Austin College on Feb. 6 and then beat Millsaps 37-7 the following Saturday.
It’s been nearly a month since Trinity last played, but the Tigers have proven to be tough.
Trinity has averaged 476.5 yards per game and is holding opponents to 212.
Rushing yards have been hard to come by against the Tigers as they held Austin to -3, while holding Millsaps to 16.
In both games, Trinity used two quarterbacks with senior Wyatt Messex getting the bulk of the snaps.
Through two games, Messex has completed 31 of 47 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns, while not throwing an interception.
His quarterback counterpart, sophomore Tucker Horn has completed 14 of 24 passes for 261 yards and four touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions.
But, Messex has also proven to be dangerous with his legs, rushing for 94 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries.
Only senior running back Mike Edmonson outrushes Messex with 121 yards and one touchdown on 23 carries.
Meanwhile for Hendrix, the Warriors beat Millsaps 37-27 on Feb. 6, and then with a two-week break, beat Austin at home 49-31.
Against Millsaps, sophomore quarterback Jacob Wood took the snaps and had a strong debut, throwing for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 17 of 29 passing, while rushing for 146 yards and a touchdown.
His efforts named him SAA Offensive Player of the Week.
Then, against Austin, it was senior running back Kip VanHoose who was named SAA Offensive Player of the Week as he rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries.
Senior Miles Thompson was back at quarterback for the Warriors and he was efficient, completing 22 of 26 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns. He did have one hiccup as he was intercepted once.
Thompson also added 72 yards with his legs on 10 carries.
Previously, Hendrix and Trinity have met three times with the Tigers as the victor twice.
Their last meeting was Nov. 2, 2019, which Trinity won 20-17.
Saturday’s game will be played at Trinity with a 10 a.m. start time.
