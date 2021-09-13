Hendrix College coach Buck Buchanan didn’t mince words after the Warriors’ 49-33 home loss to Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday at Young-Wise Memorial Stadium.
“I thought we out-physicaled at the point of attack,” he said. “I think that’s what we needed because we needed to get better. I knew we were going to need that. I’m glad River Falls came down here and punched us in the mouth.”
The Warriors got off to a slow start in the first half on both sides of the ball, scoring just six points on offense, which came on a 31-yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Caleb Williams, while the defense gave up 35 first-half points.
The line play on both sides of the ball for Hendrix looked outmatched as Warrior junior quarterback Jacob Wood was flushed out of the pocket several more times that he was able to stand in the pocket, while Falcons senior quarterback Kile Hinrichsen had time in his pocket, and the WRF rushing attack gained nearly 300 yards.
Two Falcon ball carriers, seniors Luke Fugate and Anthony Silva rushed for 112 and 116 yards, respectively, while Hinrichsen also added 67 with his legs.
Silva rushed for one touchdown, while Fugate scored two.
As for the passing attack, Hinrichsen completed 24 of 36 passes for 218 yards and three touchdowns.
Buchanan gave credit to the Falcons, and said both teams got better because of Saturday’s game.
“Hats off to coach [Matt] Walker and those guys,” he said. “They came down here ready to play. That’s a long trip and could have made that an excuse, but they came out and played their butt off. I hand it to them. It was hot today and they played through it. I think both of our teams got better for our league. They play in a great league and I think we made them better today and they made us better today, too. I think that’s what we need to do to compete at our level in our conference.”
Out of the break, Hendrix looked like it had made adjustments after trailing 35-6 and scored on the opening drive on a 20-yard rushing touchdown by Wood.
A failed 2-point conversion meant the Warriors trailed by 23.
A few stalled out drives for both teams later led to a 44-yard touchdown pass from Wood to senior wide receiver Chris Childress that put Hendrix down by 16.
The Falcons answered with a touchdown of their own before the Warriors matched on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wood to sophomore wide receiver Christian Gadison.
Wisconsin-River Falls answered again with Silva rushing for his lone touchdown of the game to essentially put Hendrix away.
The Warriors scored in one minutes, 35 seconds on a 32-yard touchdown pass from Wood to Childress before the Hendrix defense forced a three-and-out.
Two plays into the next drive, Wood left the game because of an injury, which put freshman quarterback Ryan Hollingsworth in the game.
Hollingsworth orchestrated a first down on 3rd-and-8, but Hendrix was forced to punt, putting the finishing touches on the game.
Throughout the game, the Warriors left nine points on the board as Wood was intercepted at the Falcons’ goal line and then a missed extra point by junior kicker Bennett Ellis in the second quarter, eventually forcing Hendrix to line up for a 2-point attempt, which failed.
Though leaving points on the board was rough for the Warriors, Wood showed he could make plays when he needed once Hendrix settled down.
Wood used his legs to extend plays, which ultimately helped the Warriors climb back into the game.
On the day, without his sack yardage, he rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. His net gain after taking sack yardage was 62 total yards rushing.
He wasn’t all too efficient, completing 23 of 42 attempts and was picked off twice, but he threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns.
“Jacob can always make plays on his feet and that's what we need to have is a guy that extends plays,” Buchanan said. “Our timing was a little off in the first half. We squandered three red zone opportunities and if we convert on that, it’s a back-and-forth ball game.”
The star that shined brightest on Saturday was junior wide receiver Tajae White.
White totaled 209 all yards on seven total punt and kick returns, consistently giving Hendrix good field position.
His longest of the day was a 60-yard return that unfortunately resulted in a turnover on downs for the Warriors at the Falcons’ eight.
Overall, special teams play for Hendrix was perhaps the key to staying within the realm of catching up to WRF.
The Warriors did have a roughing the kicker penalty in the third on fourth down, which resulted in an automatic first down for the Falcons, but the Hendrix defense stopped that drive from continuing much further forcing another punt.
“Our special teams played well with the exception of the stupid play on the roughing the kicker. Our special teams played great,” Buchanan said. “I think we were very prepared and I think Tajae did a great job of making people miss, making plays and giving us great field position to give us an opportunity. I would say he was the biggest star of the game.”
Hendrix has a week to put this game behind them and prepare for Howard Payne on Saturday, which is a neutral site game at Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper, Texas.
Howard Payne is 2-0 on the season.
That game kicks off at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.