The Southern Athletic Association (SAA) released its preseason volleyball poll on Tuesday, with Hendrix entering as third-favorite behind Berry and Centre. The preseason poll is voted on by the league’s eight head coaches.
Hendrix picked up 31 points in the polling, one ahead of fourth-ranked Sewanee.
