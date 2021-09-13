The Hendrix College Warriors swept two of three matches in the Hendrix Invitational after a Saturday split inside Grove Gymnasium. Saint Thomas, which is receiving votes, defeated Hendrix in the first match of the day by scores of 25-22, 26-24, 21-25, 11-25 and 15-13, but the Warriors won their final match in three games over Dallas by scores of 25-19, 25-15 and 25-15.
The Warriors' Brittany Newberry is one win shy of 50 for her career.
In the first match, Laynee Beam and Paige Havel each had 13 kills for Saint Thomas (4-2).
Chelsea Guerrero came up with 29 digs. Kelsie Walker dished out 26 assists and Alaina Lanik 12.
Sadie Walker netted 12 kills for the Warriors and Meghan Fuller-Freeman 11. Sam Friedl (25) and Camryn Presley (24) combined for 49 digs. Claire Smith tallied a double-double with 12 digs and 27 assists. Kyler Greenlee added 15 assists.
Friedl tied a Hendrix record with five service aces, as the Warriors totaled a school-record 15. Presley's four service aces ranked second in program history.
In the second match, Presley recorded a double-double with 14 kills and 15 digs. Walker added 12 kills. Friedl had 22 digs. Smith dished out 23 assists.
Peyton Nance came up with 13 digs for Hendrix (3-4).
Dayjah White had 10 kills for Dallas (4-4). Ellise Anable and Chloe Ilagan each had 13 digs. Larissa Ramirez had a double-double with 12 digs and 13 assists.
The Warriors begin Southern Athletic Association play Sept. 18 against Sewanee. First serve inside Grove Gymnasium is set for 2 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Hendrix improved to 3-0 all-time against Austin following a 5-2 win Sunday at Hurie Soccer Field in the final game of the Ozarks Tournament. The Warriors have outscored the 'Roos 11-4 in three matchups.
Mary Helen VanHoy (1) opened the scoring for Hendrix (1-1-1) with an assist from Kaitlyn Gilkey. Sydnee Pritchett (1) scored the Warriors' second goal off a feed from Zoey Montgomery, and the Orange and Black led 2-1 at halftime.
Pritchett's (2) second goal of the afternoon made the score 3-1 with aid from VanHoy. Sydney Wagner (1) made the score 4-1 in favor of Hendrix before Skylar Baker (1) found the back of the net off Gilkey's second assist.
VanHoy ended with three shots, as Hendrix totaled 12.
Anna Claire Lewis (1-1-1) made two saves in 78 minutes between the pipes before giving way to Mackenzie Smith for the final 22.
Meredith Harris (1-3) made seven saves in 90 minutes in net in the loss.
The Warriors held an edge in corner kicks, 6-0.
Hendrix hosts Ozarks on Wednesday at Warrior Soccer Field at 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
The Warriors defeated the 'Roos, 2-1, on Sunday in the final game of the Austin (Texas) Tournament at Dr. Jack R. Pierce Memorial Soccer Complex.
Nelson (1) gave his team a 1-0 lead in the 35th minute with an assist from Derian Robbins.
Roberts (1) found the back of the net for what proved to be the game-winner in the 72nd minute with aid from Nelson.
Diego Rodriguez (1) cut the Austin (0-5) deficit in half for Austin (0-5), but James Leone preserved the win for Hendrix (1-2-1) with a save following a corner kick with five seconds to play in the match.
Roberts ended with two shots. Nelson, Roberts, Griffen McKay and Martin Bode each had a shot on goal.
Leone (1-1) went the distance between the pipes and made five saves for his first-career win.
Stephens Hirsch totaled five shots in the loss.
Connor Tullis (0-5) made one save in 90 minutes in net for the 'Roos.
The Warriors ended a 23-game losing streak outside of Conway dating back to 2017.
Hendrix hosts Ozarks on Friday in the first game of the Greg Volgas Memorial Tournament, sponsored by Rhodes. Kickoff from Warrior Soccer Field is set for 7 p.m.
Cross Country
Hendrix finished fourth overall in Saturday's Central Arkansas Cross Country Challenge after totaling 115 points. The 5k race was held around Beaverfork Lake.
Hayden Moussa finished 28th overall for the Warriors with a time of 17:03.4. Michael Fibich posted a time of 17:48.7. Storm Skyrme crossed the finish line in 17:52.7. Michael Miller finished in 18:17.9. Reece Forrest recorded a mark of 18:31.4. Kian Stephens posted a time of 18:37.2. Ashton McAnally posted a mark of 21:01.6.
Central Arkansas won the team portion of the meet after posting 25 points. Arkansas-Little Rock's Spencer Cardinal finished first in a time of 15:22.
The Warriors host the Hendrix Invitational on Sept. 24 at Beaverfork Lake.
