On July 19, the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced the Hendrix Warriors as a recipient of the 2021-22 USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award.

This is the 10th consecutive year that the Warriors have earned this distinction. The award is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is given to those collegiate volleyball teams that successfully maintain a year-long GPA of 3.3 or better.

