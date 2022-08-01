On July 19, the United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association announced the Hendrix Warriors as a recipient of the 2021-22 USMC-AVCA Team Academic Award.
This is the 10th consecutive year that the Warriors have earned this distinction. The award is celebrating its 30th anniversary and is given to those collegiate volleyball teams that successfully maintain a year-long GPA of 3.3 or better.
Hendrix joins six other schools in the Southern Athletic Association as recipients of this year's award. The Warriors are tied with Birmingham-Southern for the second-most AVCA Team Academic Awards in the SAA with 11.
In total, 1,213 volleyball teams in the collegiate and high school ranks were honored for the 2021-22 academic year, with 212 recipients representing NCAA Division III Women's Volleyball.
The Warriors will play their annual Orange and Black scrimmage on Aug. 26 before opening the 2022 regular season in the Mary Hardin-Baylor Tournament on Sept. 2 in Belton, Texas.
