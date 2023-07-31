The Hendrix College Volleyball team unveils its spike-worthy schedule for the 2023 season.
The Warriors will play 25 regular-season matches before the SAA Nov. 10-12.
The Hendrix College Volleyball team unveils its spike-worthy schedule for the 2023 season.
The Warriors will play 25 regular-season matches before the SAA Nov. 10-12.
Opening the season, the Warriors will travel to St. Louis, Missouri, for the WASH U tournament Friday, Sept. 1 and Saturday, Sept. 2 to challenge Webster University, the host Washington University in St. Louis and North Central College. It will be the first-ever meeting for the Warriors and North Central Cardinals.
The following weekend the Warriors will make their way to Marshall, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 8 and Saturday, Sept. 9 for matches against East Texas Baptist, University of Dallas, Belhaven University and Whitman College in the East Texas Baptist Invitational.
The Warriors anticipate a huge turnout as they host the Hendrix Invitational against Rhodes College, Centenary College and the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday, Sept. 15 through Sunday, Sept. 17 in Grove Gymnasium. All three matches will be streamed on the Warrior Sports Network.
Following their conference-prep matches, Hendrix will open their conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 23 against Millsaps College (Mississippi). This will be the first of 15 conference matches with the Warriors hosting six of the matches.
Grove Gymnasium will see Berry College and Oglethorpe University on Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8. The next weekend, the Warriors will host Birmingham-Southern and Millsaps on Saturday, Oct. 14 and Sunday, Oct. 15. Saturday, Oct. 28 and Sunday, Oct. 29, Hendrix will invite Sewanee and Centre College to Conway before closing out their conference matches on Saturday, Nov. 4 on the road to Decatur, Illinois, against DePauw University and Washington University.
