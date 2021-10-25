Hendrix rallied from a 2-1 deficit Sunday and won its third-straight match overall and 10th-consecutive against Millsaps following a five-set victory by scores of 14-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-20 and 15-8 in the Southern Athletic Association finale for both teams inside the Hangar Dome. The Warriors improve to 17-5 all-time in the series, including 6-3 in true road matches, having won the last six-straight instances.
The Warriors are currently the No. 3 seed for the SAA Tournament, which begins Nov. 5 with the quarterfinals. Centre, the fourth-seed, has two league matches remaining against Sewanee on Thursday and Rhodes on Oct. 31. All SAA Tournament matches Nov. 5-7 take place at top-seed, No. 15-ranked Berry.
Camryn Presley delivered her eighth double-double this season with 14 kills and a season-high 24 digs for Hendrix (12-9, 9-5 SAA). Sadie Walker added 12 kills and a 0.333 hitting percentage. Peyton Nance came up with a career-high 23 digs. Claire Smith dished out 27 assists and Kyler Greenlee 19.
Alyssa Jolly recorded a double-double for Millsaps (9-12, 4-10 SAA) with 16 kills and 13 digs. Hannah Matke came up with 21 digs, one of five Majors in double figures along with Jolly (16), Brenna Macaluso (14), Alexia Ardoin (13) and Margaret Richardson (11). Richardson also dished out 36 assists for a double-double performance.
The Warriors conclude their regular season taking part in the Emory National Invitational Oct. 29-30. On Friday, Hendrix faces the 12th-ranked Eagles at noon on Woodruff P.E. Center Gymnasium court one and Washington and Lee at 3 p.m. on Woodruff P.E. Center Gymnasium court two. On Saturday, the Warriors battle Randolph-Macon at 12:30 p.m on Woodruff P.E. Center Gymnasium court two.
Women’s Soccer
Rhodes defeated Hendrix, 5-0, in Saturday’s Southern Athletic Association finale at Rhodes Soccer Field.
Rhodes (9-2-2, 5-1-1 SAA) scored goals in the 31st, 41st, 52nd, 55th and 60th minutes.
Kassidy Grant, Anya Ranaraja, Mary Gale Godwin and Esther Lamb each had two shots for the Lynx.
Rhodes’ Abby Roevens (8-1-1) made one save in 90 minutes in net.
Kaitlyn Gilkey had two shots, including one on frame, for Hendrix (7-6-1, 3-4 SAA).
Mackenzie Smith (2-2) played the first half in goal for the Warriors and made two saves. Elisabeth Caton Nelson played the final 45 minutes and registered four saves.
Hendrix hosts Belhaven on Oct. 27 to conclude its regular season. Kickoff from Warrior Soccer Field is set for 5 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
For the second-consecutive season, Hendrix played Rhodes to a tie after the Warriors and Lynx ended 1-1 after two overtimes Friday in the Southern Athletic Association finale for both teams at Rhodes Soccer Field. The Orange and Black end league play earning at least one point in three of their final four games.
The Warriors, currently the No. 6 seed for the SAA Tournament quarterfinals which begin Oct. 30, await the result of Saturday’s Sewanee at Centre contest for final seeding. If the Tigers win, Hendrix (3-7-3, 2-3-2 SAA) will be the No. 7 seed.
Will Kelton (four) gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute when he beat Nate Slota (1-0-1) on a penalty kick. The goal was Kelton’s fourth in six games.
Max McLarty (one) tied the affair in the 77th minute with an assist from Jesus Tadeo.
Kelton and Eli Brizendine each had two shots. Both of Kelton’s were on goal. Jake Nelson and Kristian Reed each had a shot. Nelson’s was on frame.
Leone (3-6-2) tied a season-high with seven saves in 110 minutes between the pipes.
Jackson Thelen totaled three shots, including one shot on goal, for Rhodes (8-5-1, 3-2-1 SAA).
Slota made a pair of saves as he went the distance in net.
Hendrix concludes its regular season at 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Ozarks.
